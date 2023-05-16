KamaPay, will be participating in the highly anticipated GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), taking place from 31 May - 2 June 2023 at Bab Jdid, Boulevard Al Yarmouk, Marrakech.

GITEX Africa 2023 brings together industry leaders, researchers, and technology enthusiasts from around the globe. By taking part in this prestigious event, KamaPay seeks to further solidify its position and forge valuable partnerships with key stakeholders within the global technology community.

KamaPay, a fast-growing fintech company, launched its revolutionary payment solution for Africa in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Togo earlier this year with the aim to change the way individuals and businesses make cross-border payments in Africa. KamaPay’s solutions make it faster, easier, and more convenient to send and receive money, pay bills, and conduct business, locally and internationally.

"We are thrilled to be launching KamaPay in Africa," said Elie Zoghaib, COO of KamaPay. "Our goal is to provide a payment solution that meets the needs of businesses and individuals across the continent, from the bustling cities to the remote villages. With KamaPay, we aim to make payments as easy as sending a text message."

KamaPay's platform offers four payment solutions. KamaPortal is an online payment processing platform that enables businesses to accept customer payments using debit and credit cards. KamaWallet is a mobile wallet that allows individuals to make payments directly from their e-wallets for goods and services, and businesses to collect and send payments online via Mobile Money to more than 25 countries in Africa. KamaLink is a platform that allows sellers to accept online payments without a payment gateway or merchant account. KamaCash is an electronic voucher system that enables clients to easily generate, design, and issue digital coupons or e-vouchers.

KamaPay's solutions are fast, efficient, and cost-effective, enabling businesses to streamline payment processes and improve results. The platform is built on cutting-edge technology and offers a simple and intuitive user interface, with features such as digital wallets, payment gateway, bill payments, recurring payments, payment links, POS, loyalty program, and many more.

The company aims to delight its customers through its value-add based offering, which caters to scalable business models and provides high-value features such as Mobile Money coverage in more than 25 countries in Africa, quick integration, fast disbursements to sellers, 24/7 customer support, secure payments through local and international bank cards, Mobile Money and e-wallets as well as customized and detailed reporting and analytics.

"Although an emerging market, entering and conducting business in Africa remains a challenge for many international and regional companies," said Elie Zoghaib, COO of KamaPay. “Our solutions allow businesses to establish a solid presence in Africa, reach over 1.4 billion Africans, reduce costs and delays, manage legal obstacles, and adapt to local payment systems. We are thrilled to bring this innovative solution to Africa, and we are excited to witness the positive impact it will have on businesses and the fintech landscape."

With an extensive experience of over 20 years in the African market and a team of highly skilled professionals, KamaPay is in a great position to revolutionize the way people make payments in Africa. The company is experiencing rapid growth and plans to launch operations in 15 African countries by June 2023 and further expand to 30 countries by the end of the year.

Visit KamaPay at Booth 7A -10 in Hall 7 at GITEX Africa 2023 to learn more about their innovative online payment solutions and how they can help digitize your business within the African market. For more information, visit their website at www.KamaPay.net.

