The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, is pleased to note the appointment of retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe as head of the judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

Mr Nqola said the move to appoint Judge Khampepe is welcomed as survivours and families of victims can see some urgency from government on this matter. “This is indeed a positive step. Too many families and survivours of apartheid-era crimes have waited to long for justice.

“Claims of attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of such crimes have been doing the rounds for years. The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the commission to investigate these claims, followed by the speedy appointment of the head of the inquiry, is indeed progress the country needed,” emphasised Mr Nqola.

Yesterday, President Ramaphosa announced that Judge Khampepe will chair the commission. Retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Adv Andrea Gabriel SC will assist her.

Mr Nqola further stated that the committee noted that the establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

“On our part, since the establishment of this committee in the 7th Parliament last year, we have held a few engagements with the National Prosecuting Authority to get updates on the progress of prosecuting TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] matters. Earlier this month we were informed of positive progress by all the stakeholders that presented to the committee and the committee resolved to further monitor closely the commitment made to us. We are committed to ensure that justice is done without unnecessary delays,” said the Chairperson.