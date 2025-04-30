Focused on its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR (www.JETOURGlobal.com) made a bold statement in the premium off-road segment at Auto Shanghai 2025. The brand unveiled its GAIA architecture, debuting the G700 and G900 models built on this advanced architecture. Opening on April 23, Auto Shanghai 2025 stands out as the most influential automotive event of first half of the year, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies and high-profile model launches.

GAIA Architecture Fuels JETOUR’s Premium Off-Road Entry

The premium off-road segment has long been dominated by fuel-powered vehicles, with power delivery limitations hindering the adoption of new energy technologies in extreme terrains. JETOUR's GAIA architecture-based hybrid system addresses this challenge by achieving sustained power delivery and extended range in demanding conditions.

GAIA architecture boasts two advanced power systems: the iDM-O Super Hybrid and the iEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender, which combine electric motors with combustion engines to produce immediate and efficient torque.

The iDM-O Super Hybrid uses a 2.0TD engine, designed for one of the world’s highest thermal efficiency, alongside a 2-speed DHT and a first-of-its-kind two-speed P4 motor. This setup generates 665kW of power and 1,135N·m of torque, equal to twice the output of a 4.0T V8 twin-turbo engine. JETOUR designed its GAIA architecture to push the limits of off-road driving. A dedicated chassis, adaptive air suspension and four-wheel independent control enable vehicles equipped with GAIA architecture to handle extreme terrain with precision and ease. The architecture makes it possible to perform tank turns, break free from deep sand, and effortlessly overcome obstacles.

The iEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender takes performance even further with an intelligent quad-motor layout delivering 1,200kW of total power and 18,000 N·m wheel-end torque, surpassing even tank-grade capabilities. In introducing amphibious technology to the mass market, JETOUR has integrated marine engineering, high-performance turbo thrusters, and intelligent sensors to create a water-capable off-roader that expands the definition of exploration.

Although positioned as Premium, GAIA’s intelligent technologies far surpass conventional expectations for Premium off-road. With additional innovations including drone-assisted exploratory and rescue operations, a pressure-relief smart oxygen cabin designed for high-altitude environments and globally connected low-orbit satellite communications, JETOUR advances premium off-road technology while also endowing future off-road vehicles with enhanced potential for intelligence.

Taking Travel Everywhere

As an up-and-coming brand established just seven years ago, JETOUR is one of the fastest-growing automotive startup brands in the world. Through March 2025, the company’s sales surpassed 1.68 million and earned the favor of over 50 million fans across the globe.

JETOUR’s “Travel+” strategy continues to shape the brand’s focus on traveling and off-road lifestyles. The brand is building a comprehensive “Travel+” experience, including "Travel+" refit，“Travel+” accessory，“Travel+” benefit，“Travel+” station. By creating content with its fan community, JETOUR is cultivating a premium off-road culture that connects enthusiasts from around the world.

“Travel is about pushing boundaries while respecting nature,” said Ke Chuandeng, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.President of JETOUR International “JETOUR aim to be the world’s leading hybrid brand.” This vision not only showcases JETOUR's determination for technological innovation but also establishes its strategic focus on off-road capability, hybrid power, and intelligent innovation. JETOUR harnesses technological innovation to drive sustainable mobility, empowering users to explore new frontiers with confidence.

JETOUR's hybrid technology redefines premium off-road by combining environmentally-friendly performance with uncompromising capability. JETOUR’s interpretation of premium off-road goes beyond merely conquering power performance and rugged terrains; it envisions boundless exploration of geographic spaces and an ultimate integration of people, vehicles, and nature.