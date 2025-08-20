On August 20, commencing at 11:05 a.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah, Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is visiting Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:
- At the outset, Minister IWAYA expressed his congratulations on Somalia’s election of the non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNSC) in January this year and stated that Japan would like to work closely with Somaliawhile sharing Japan’s expertise. In response, Minister Sheikh Farah expressed his gratitude for an invitation to TICAD 9 and Japan's hospitality as a message from the President and showed his appreciation for Japan’s extensive support to date. He also stated his intention to promote cooperation with Japan at the Security Council.
- Following that, Minister IWAYA referred to Japan’s efforts toward peace and stability in Somalia, including support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and stated that Japan would continue to provide assistance in line with Somalia’s needs. In response, Minister Sheikh Farah explained his country's efforts to promote investment and expressed his hope for further cooperation with Japan in private investment and development in Somalia. Referring to his expectation for cooperation in areas such as fisheries, renewable energy, and infrastructure, human resource development, and youth exchange, he expressed his intention that Somalia would continue to work closely with Japan in various fields.
- The two ministers also concurred to further strengthening cooperation in responding to various regional and international challenges, such as policies towards North Korea including the abductions issue and the United Nations Security Council reform.