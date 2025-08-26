The Director General of the Customs and Tariff Bureau at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, Mr. Teraoka Mitsuhiro has reaffirmed Japan commitment to support the East African Community (EAC) in harnessing technology to strengthen trade facilitation and integration across the region.

This follows a high-level meeting between the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs, Hon. Annette Ssemuwemba, and the Director General of the Customs and Tariff Bureau at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, held in Tokyo on the sidelines of Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD 9)

During the bilateral discussions, both parties explored avenues for deepening cooperation in customs modernization, digital trade facilitation, capacity building, and the application of cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency and transparency in cross-border trade.

Hon. Ssemuwemba welcomed Japan’s continued support and underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in realizing EAC’s goal of becoming a fully integrated and competitive region.

"The integration of digital solutions into trade processes is no longer optional—it is imperative for unlocking the full potential of intra-regional and international trade. Japan's partnership will go a long way in advancing our customs and trade digitalization agenda," She said.

On his part, Mr. Mitsuhiro commended the EAC for the significant strides made in regional integration and assured continued Japanese support to EAC programs, particularly in areas aligned with Japan’s trade facilitation priorities and international cooperation efforts.

The meeting builds on the long-standing cooperation between Japan and the EAC and aligns with Japan’s broader commitment to promoting sustainable development, economic growth, and connectivity in Africa through innovative and inclusive approaches.

The meeting further underscored the importance of collaboration between Africa and development partners in advancing shared goals under the TICAD framework, particularly in the areas of trade, infrastructure, and digital innovation.

TICAD 9 brought together African leaders, development partners, and international organizations to discuss inclusive growth, sustainable development, and partnership opportunities for Africa’s future. The EAC’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that advance its integration agenda.

Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has actively supported the EAC in customs, trade and infrastructure projects through a series of technical cooperation and grant-aid projects since 2007.