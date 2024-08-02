On 1 August 2024, iSchoolAfrica (www.iSchoolAfrica.com) proudly commemorates 15 years of driving educational change across South Africa. Since its inception, iSchoolAfrica has leveraged the world’s best technology and educational practices to reduce inequalities, enhance opportunities for exceptional employment, and stimulate economic growth.

iSchoolAfrica’s 15 years of success and sustainability stem from an unwavering commitment to making quality technology affordable and accessible. A key element of the programme is the rotation of mobile iPad labs from classroom to classroom – ensuring accessibility, security, longevity, usability, and durability.

The technology solution has a remarkable 5% failure rate, which demonstrates the reliability and durability of their technology. With iPads lasting an estimated 5-6 years within school environments, iSchoolAfrica ensures minimal downtime in schools, contributing to uninterrupted learning and significant cost savings on technical support. This is boosted by the iPads’ Mobile Device Management system, which allows for quick and easy remote support.

By upskilling and empowering project champions to execute programs independently, iSchoolAfrica ensures lasting, impactful education solutions with zero compromise on quality and best practices. The fact that there is no compromise gives educators and learners alike the confidence that they matter and this is seen through the improved engagement and performance of the students.

“Over the last 15 years, against all odds we’ve achieved some incredible things, inspiring teachers to love their jobs again, helping children discover their love of learning through iPad lessons, while sparking hope for countless young learners’ futures,“ says Michelle Lissoos, Executive Director of iSchoolAfrica.

Through strategic collaborations with partners, iSchoolAfrica equips South Africa’s youth with the tools needed to thrive. The initiative focuses on under-resourced township and rural schools, from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Grade 12, including mainstream and special needs education. Each school receives a secure mobile lab of 20 iPads, loaded with curriculum software and teacher training and mentoring. The built-in accessibility features of iPads also support children with disabilities, ensuring inclusive education for all.

Another key aspect to iSchoolAfrica’s endurance has been the partnerships it has formed along the way. Growthpoint is one such long-term partner, having supported over 25 schools since 2014.

Commenting on their involvement, head of Growthpoint CSR Shawn Theunissen, says: “In order for us to provide support for education, we also needed to ensure that we provide a digital solution. You want to ensure that you are future proofing the youth of South Africa.”

Since its launch, iSchoolAfrica has reached all nine provinces in South Africa, impacting 341 schools and training over 3,000 teachers — impacting over 100,000 learners. Later this year, in partnership with the Imbeleko Foundation, they plan to launch the first Apple Training Authorised Centre in Africa, located in rural Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Key Educational Programmes

iSchoolAfrica is focused on four key educational programmes. These include:

1. Early Learning

Recognising the critical importance of a child's early years, iSchoolAfrica integrates technology into preschool and Grade R to help teachers address core developmental skills essential for young learners. The Early Learning Programme supports the NCF and CAPS curriculum frameworks through interactive social stories and learn-through-play activities.

2. Numeracy and Literacy

iSchoolAfrica addresses South Africa’s literacy and numeracy crisis by ensuring learners grasp foundational skills. Partnering with the Unlocking Talent Through Technology Initiative, iSchoolAfrica brings the one billion numeracy programme to primary schools, achieving an average increase of 15% in numeracy results since 2009.

3. Disability and Inclusion

The Inclusion Programme provides solutions for children with various disabilities, including autism, low vision, and cerebral palsy. With 36 special needs schools, iSchoolAfrica has the distinction of having the first Apple Distinguished Special Needs School in the world. Collaborations with CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA and CORE have also helped introduce iPads to hospital schools in Gauteng, supporting paediatric oncology patients’ education during treatment.

“We have seen a total change in the nature of our learners. They have become a lot more disciplined, creative and enthusiastic. Our kids now have a sense of pride. It empowers them,” says Ishwarlal Reggie, Deputy Principal, MCK Special School.

4. Coding and Robotics

Empowering learners to become innovators, leaders, and builders of their futures, iSchoolAfrica introduces coding and robotics through Apple’s Everyone Can Code Curriculum. This program, spanning from ECD to higher education, exposes learners to coding and app design via interactive puzzles and code walkthroughs.

“As iSchoolAfrica celebrates this milestone, our commitment to educational excellence and reducing inequalities remains stronger than ever. We look forward to continuing this journey of empowering South Africa’s youth and transforming the educational landscape for years to come,” concludes Lissoos.

About iSchoolAfrica:

Since 2009, iSchoolAfrica has provided over 100 000 South African learners, from ECD to Grade 12, with state-of-the-art technology and education practices. Together with our partners, school leaders and educators, we have changed teaching and learning in the most under resourced and vulnerable communities across South Africa, giving youth the opportunity to learn, create and succeed.



Impact and Awards

· Active in nine provinces

· 341 schools in the programme

· 300+ trained teachers

· 200+ rural youth facilitators

· 500+ trained media changemakers

• 22 Excellence in Education Awards

• 2023 Foundation Disability Empowerment Award

• 2023 Gauteng Women’s Excellence Award for Innovation

• 2018 New Generation Award

• 2017 Eduweek Award, Inclusion



Programmes

• Early Learning

• Numeracy and Literacy

• Disability and Inclusion

• Coding and Robotics

• Media Changemaker