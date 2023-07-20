Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, has today announced the allocation of €3.5 million in funding to strengthen education systems, improve access and provide quality education for children in Mozambique.

The Tánaiste announced the funding during a visit to the “01 de Junho” primary school in Inhambane province, Mozambique, which received support from the Education Sector Support Fund. Ireland has been working in Inhambane province for over 26 years.

The Tánaiste said:

“I am delighted to announce this funding of €3.5 million to the Education Sector Support Fund in Mozambique. Education is the bedrock of societies and sustainable development.

“As in Ireland, education is highly valued in Mozambique and a key pillar for the country’s further socio-economic development. Considered investment in education at a crucial point in Ireland’s history is the foundation of our current economic prosperity. Ireland is proud to partner with Mozambique to improve access and quality education for children around the country. Girls’ education and empowerment are essential to achieve greater social mobility, reduce poverty and inequality.”