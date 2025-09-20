Invest Africa US is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Stroud as Chief Executive Officer. Based in Washington, D.C., Shannon will drive the organization’s U.S. strategy and growth, raising Invest Africa’s profile, strengthening partnerships, and deepening investor engagement with opportunities across Africa and within the U.S. Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com) is a global platform with offices in the United Kingdom, United States, Middle East and Africa.

Shannon brings over 20 years of leadership experience in international finance, investment, and advisory services. Most recently, Shannon served as Director of Milken Institute International, where she founded and led its Africa Leaders Business Council, spearheaded high-level dialogues alongside the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and UN General Assembly, and expanded global investor partnerships.

Previously, she was Managing Director at the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA), where she developed investor education programs and convened global capital providers through flagship conferences and summits. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles in private equity, structured finance, and consulting, including positions at Pine Creek Partners, CapitalSource Finance, and Arthur Andersen LLP. She also founded Finley Advisory, LLC, advising funds, family offices, and impact investors on capital introductions and fundraising strategies.

Karen Taylor, Executive Chair, Invest Africa said, “Invest Africa is dedicated to building bridges for global investors with the wide range of opportunities that exist on the African continent. Strengthening our presence in the United States is an essential part of our strategy, enabling us to align capital, ideas, and partnerships from around the world. This appointment underscores Invest Africa’s role as the leading platform for channeling international investment into Africa.”

“Having worked with Shannon during her time at the Milken Institute, I am delighted to welcome her as our CEO in the US,” said Paul Hinks, Chairman of Invest Africa in the US. “Africa is a vast continent where there are countless opportunities and the United States is an essential partner for its growth. Invest Africa is distinguished by its ability to provide American investors with the expertise, network, and access needed to navigate complex markets and unlock opportunities. With Shannon’s experience, Invest Africa is uniquely positioned to help channel U.S. capital into high-impact investments across Africa and open doors for African entities seeking to better understand the nuances of the U.S. market.”

“I am pleased to join Invest Africa at such a pivotal time for U.S.-Africa engagement,” said Shannon Stroud. “I look forward to deepening our relationships with investors, policy makers, and business leaders across the United States and on the African continent and translating those connections into actionable partnerships. Together with our colleagues globally, we will ensure Invest Africa continues to be the trusted platform where U.S. and African investors cultivate meaningful opportunities and drive impact.

For media inquiries, please contact:

BTP ADVISERS

Benedict Lynn

benedict.lynn@btpadvisers.com

+256 786 284 386

INVEST AFRICA US

Julie Hinks

​julie.hinks@investafricaus.org

+1 917 282 9310

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers, and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunities across Africa.