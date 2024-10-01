Early Bird Registrations Now Open

Sport Nigeria LTD/GTE is excited to announce the inaugural Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS), set to take place from November 19th to 20th, 2024, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Momentum continues to build following the official announcement on August 19th, 2024. With participants from across the globe registering to attend, SAIS promises to be a catalyst for sustainable investment in Africa’s sports ecosystem, driving economic growth, social development, and cross-sectoral collaboration.

As Africa's sports industry emerges as a significant force for achieving sustainable development, the United Nations' 2030 Agenda highlights sports' potential in addressing 7 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including empowerment, health, education, and social inclusion.

At SAIS 2024, global stakeholders will explore how to turn this potential into an impactful reality. The summit will focus on key areas such as sports industrialization, community impact, gender inclusion, and regulatory reforms, identifying new opportunities for sustainable development.

Special Participation Announcement

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (http://apo-opa.co/4eBnKnU), Founder and Chairman of APO Group (www.Apo-opa.com) has confirmed his involvement in the summit. Nicolas will contribute as a panellist, moderator, and esteemed member of the SAIS Advisory Committee. His wealth of experience and deep commitment to advancing sports in Africa will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to the discussions. “I am thrilled to be involved in the Sports Africa Investment Summit as a panellist, moderator, and member of the SAIS Advisory Committee. This event presents a remarkable opportunity to drive transformative discussions around investment in Africa’s sports industry. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth, economic empowerment, and innovation in the sector. I look forward to contributing to these conversations and helping to shape the future of sports in Africa," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

Key Features of SAIS 2024:

Plenary sessions, roundtable discussions, and fireside chats led by industry thought leaders, including Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

A dedicated investment deal room, where investable projects will be presented and financing opportunities explored.

Over 800 participants, including industry leaders, investors, and government officials from various sectors, creating a dynamic platform for high-level networking and innovation.

Sport Nigeria’s role in organizing this summit reflects its commitment to fostering private-sector-led initiatives that harness sports' transformative power for economic growth. The summit also aims to secure investment commitments from DFIs, the private sector (including venture capital firms), and national governments, ensuring tangible, long-term results for Africa’s sports landscape.

Early Bird Registrations Closing Soon:

Early bird registrations are open until September 30th, 2024. This offers stakeholders a unique opportunity to secure their participation in this landmark event, which aims to redefine Africa’s sports industry.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this pivotal event. Secure your spot before September 30th, 2024, for early bird access and join us in shaping the future of sports in Africa.

For more information on registrations, sponsorship opportunities, and the event agenda, please visit www.SportNigeria.ng/SAIS.

Contact:

For media inquiries and further details, please email sais@sportnigeria.ng