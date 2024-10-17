In support of Global Encryption Day on 21 October 2024, events are being organized across Africa by Internet Society (www.InternetSociety.org) chapters in Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Benin to educate and train individuals on the importance of encryption in protecting data and privacy.

End-to-end encryption is the process of transforming or encoding information so that only the sender and intended recipient can see it. It safeguards the personal security of billions of people around the world and is essential for security on the Internet.

By promoting awareness and providing training on encryption, grassroots organizers are empowering communities to take control of their digital security. Under the umbrella of Global Encryption Day, the events planned are a testament to the growing importance of encryption as a means to security in the digital age and signal a growing consensus that people must be protected online. From workshops to informational sessions, participants will have the opportunity to learn about encryption and how it can be used to keep people safe.

Event 1: Encryption to secure our daily life and future

Where: Maison des Jeunes, Yopougon, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

When: 20-21 October 2024, 09:00 to 14:30 UTC

What: A 2-day training course will promote encryption for civil society actors, local authorities, and activists in Côte d’Ivoire and the necessity to protect it. Register at Encryption to secure our daily life and future (https://apo-opa.co/4eR5CXO)

Event 2: Kwara Global Encryption Day 2024 Summit

Where: Ilorin. Kwara State., Nigeria

When: 24 October 2024, 08:00 to 16:00 UTC What: The “Kwara Global Encryption Day 2024 Summit” is an initiative by the Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative. The event is designed to raise awareness about the critical importance of end-to-end encryption in protecting digital privacy and security. The summit aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of encryption technologies, their applications, and the current legislative landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Register at Kwara Global Encryption Day 2024 Summit (https://apo-opa.co/3YbFeAw).

Event 3: Global Encryption Day 2024

Where: Bugesera - Rwanda, Rwanda

When: 16 October 2024, 13:00 to 15:00 UTC What: Internet Society Rwanda members will learn more about encryption tools that will protect your privacy and the importance of safeguarding this important resource. Event 4: Activating Voices of Underserved Communities Through Encryption and Digital Inclusion Where: Ugunja, Kenya When: 19 October 2024, 10:00 to 15:00 UTC What: Kijiji Yeetu, the Ugunja Youth Parliament, and Ugunja Net Wardens, in collaboration with the Internet Society Kenya Chapter, Jaramogi Oginga University, and United States International University Africa, are organizing an event that will focus on enhancing encryption, digital literacy, and security for teachers, net wardens, and underserved communities in Ugunja. The initiative aims to spark a nationwide impact by empowering participants to harness technology creatively and securely.

Event 5: Campaign For Youth Participation On Online Security

Where: American Corner, Jigawa State., Nigeria

When: 21 October 2024, 09:00 to 16:00 UTC What: The program will look at how best to engage youth and bring them on board to contribute to online security and protection of encryption. Register at Campaign For Youth Participation In Online Security (https://apo-opa.co/3BJ2w9A).

Event 6: Encryption Advocacy Training for Academic Institutions in Africa

Where: Solusi University, Zimbabwe

When: 21 October 2024, 08:30 to 13:00 UTC

What: This event will focus on developing encryption advocates in institutions of higher learning. The purpose of the conference is to capacitate Faculty Deans and Lecturers from institutions of higher learning so that they may infuse these principles to their classroom teaching.

Event 7: Global Encryption Day 2024 – Encryption For Data Privacy&Online Safety

Where: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

When: 21 October 2024, 09:00-15:00 UTC

What: The Internet Society South Africa Chapter and its partners will organize a program that includes training, interactive sessions, and online discussions on encryption, cybersecurity, privacy, human rights, and more. With one main venue and two remote participation hubs based in Cape Town and Johannesburg, this is set to be the largest Global Encryption Day celebration yet. Register at Internet Society

Event 8: Protecting End-to-End Encryption: Our Security at Stake

Where: University of Abomey-Calavi / IFRI, Benin

When: 21 October 2024, 09:00 to 12:30 UTC

What: Encryption is the cornerstone of modern digital security, safeguarding our data and communications from cyber threats. Through discussions, interactive workshops, and expert talks from leading cybersecurity professionals, you’ll gain valuable insights into how encryption shields your personal data, online communications, and privacy. In today’s evolving digital landscape, understanding these tools is vital for staying safe. As a student, this event will empower you to contribute to a more secure Internet and equip you with practical steps to protect your own data. https://apo-opa.co/4eJID0J

For more information visit: https://apo-opa.co/3Yciv7s to learn more about Global Encryption Day events around the world.