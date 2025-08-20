The IFRC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ato (Mr.) Honelegn Fentahun, a dedicated staff member with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society and stands in solidarity with the Ethiopian Red Cross (ERCS) during this difficult time.

Ato Honelegn Fentahun was on duty when he lost his life. On 14 August, a security incident occurred in the Cheneq area of Janamora Woreda, North Gondar Zone, Amhara Region. Three ERCS staff members including Ato Honelegn Fentahun, were abducted by unidentified armed individuals while returning from delivering an ambulance. They were released on 15 August, but upon release, Ato Honelegn Fentahun required immediate medical attention and was transported to hospital, where he tragically passed away shortly after arrival.

Today marks World Humanitarian Day, and this heartbreaking loss highlights once again the dangers faced by humanitarian workers who put themselves at risk serving vulnerable communities. Since the beginning of 2025, 18 Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers from across the globe have lost their lives while carrying out their humanitarian duties.

Any attack, abduction, or obstruction targeting humanitarian personnel compromises the ability of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to deliver life-saving assistance. The Movement strongly condemns such incidents and calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of humanitarian workers, who dedicate their lives to helping those in need.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Ato Honelegn Fentahun, as well as with our colleagues at the Ethiopian Red Cross Society during this very difficult time.