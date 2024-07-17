The International Association of Oil&Gas Producers (IOGP) has joined African Energy Week (AEW) 2024: Invest in African Energy 2024 as an Official Partner, driving collaboration and mutual support within the energy industry and promoting the shared goals of sustainable energy development in Africa.

Under the partnership, IOGP will leverage its global network of more than 90 members – including integrated energy companies, national oil companies, independent upstream operators, service companies and industry associations – to promote participation at AEW 2024. IOGP serves as the petroleum industry’s global forum in which members identify and share best practices to improve health, safety, the environment, security, social responsibility, engineering and operations, with a view to achieving a safe, efficient and sustainable energy supply and low-carbon future.

Strengthened collaboration with global stakeholders in driving a just energy transition represents a key focus area of the AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy conference, which serves as the official meeting place for Africa’s energy sector. Uniting industry and government stakeholders, the conference will explore the deployment of low-carbon projects across the continent, transformative decarbonization technologies for new and existing assets, as well as the latest developments in carbon capture and storage (CCS) and energy efficiency.

Amid Africa’s energy transitions, decarbonization and net-zero technologies are set to play a critical role in reducing emissions across the oil and gas sector, while enabling continued fossil fuel development. CCS projects are already underway in South Africa – which will soon begin capturing carbon dioxide from coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga Province, as well as Sasol’s Secunda coal-to-liquids fuel plant – and at Egypt’s Meleiha Field operated by Eni. Last December, Exxaro Resources and South Africa’s Council for Geoscience signed an MOU to drive decarbonization efforts, specifically collaborating on CCS initiatives toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting climate change adaptation.

“IOGP plays an integral role in driving collaboration across the industry and among the public and private sector. This integrated, multi-stakeholder approach serves to enable Africa’s oil and gas production, while taking into account global safety, environment and sustainability standards and net-zero targets. AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy is about driving an equitable and African-led energy transition on the continent, in collaboration with global partners and allies,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

About IOGP:

With over 90 Members, IOGP fosters dialogue and knowledge exchange, incorporating industry expertise to solve common industry challenges, as the global voice of our industry, pioneering excellence in safe, efficient and sustainable energy. For 50 years IOGP has served the upstream industry as a unique forum to share know-how and good practices. It aims to enhance understanding of the critical role the oil and gas industry plays in the energy transitions to a low carbon energy future. – www.IOGP.org