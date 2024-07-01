The Canon Academy Juniors programme (www.Canon-CNA.com) believes in teaching our youth to empower them and give them confidence by fostering a new hobby and developing their creative skills; The programme, offers two classes tailored to different age groups (8-12 and 13-16) which provide kids and teens with hands-on photography skills.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is thrilled to announce a partnership with Greenwood House School in Lagos, Nigeria, through it’s Canon Academy Juniors Programme. This collaborative initiative aims to inspire and empower young learners by igniting their passion for photography through engaging and interactive sessions led by certified Canon trainers.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa shared his excitement regarding the collaboration, remarking, “Our partnership with Greenwood House School through the Canon Academy Juniors Programmes is a testament to our commitment to nurturing creativity and talent. These workshops provide a wonderful opportunity for youngsters to discover a new hobby, develop their creative skills, and forge a lifelong love for photography.

“This collaboration aligns seamlessly with both organisations' missions to provide quality education to individuals and develop creative skills. We are confident that these workshops will equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to unlock their creative potential to further explore the photography field.”

What makes this collaboration truly unique is the direct hosting of two photography workshops on the premises of Greenwood House School. This approach facilitates seamless integration of the programme into the school environment, promoting a collaborative learning experience.

Rashad adds further, “Education plays a vital role in fulfilling Canon’s values of creating a strong, knowledgeable, and inspired community where there is a shared passion for photography, videography, and printing. Our approach to education on the African continent aligns with Canon's corporate philosophy, Kyosei, which is a Japanese concept meaning, living and working together for the common good. Through our educational programmes we bring to life our commitment to sustainability, how we work together, and our desire to create an environment for everyone to thrive and grow.”

The workshops were specifically tailored for two distinct age groups: 8-12 years old and 13-16 years old, ensuring that the content is age-appropriate and fitting for all participants. Each cycle of the programme consisted of four sessions which spanned from May 4th to May 25th and from June 1st to June 22nd.

The young participants engaged in practical training sessions and learnt important skills such as how the camera works, and basic camera modes, while gaining confidence to take photos. They also learnt about framing, landscape, portraits, visual storytelling, and much more. It was an excellent opportunity for the participants to explore a new creative hobby and gain valuable skills that could help them in the future.

The culmination of the workshops will be celebrated through a captivating photo exhibition at the school, where the best works of the participating students will be showcased, highlighting their creativity and achievements.

Mr. R. Cilliers, Principal, Greenwood House School: “We are ecstatic to join hands with Canon in introducing the Canon Academy Juniors Programme at the school. This partnership promises an exhilarating journey for our learners, offering them an enriching experience in the world of photography. We are eager to witness the transformative impact that this experience will have on their confidence, creativity, and passion for photography.”

Greenwood House School, situated in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, is recognized for its commitment to excellence in primary education. Catering to children aged 3 months to 10 years old, it offers classes from Creche to Primary, embracing diversity of cultural and religious backgrounds. Its dedication to quality education has garnered respect within Nigeria's educational landscape.

Click here to learn more about Canon Academy Juniors: https://apo-opa.co/3L66Bpz

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4colKib) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com