After a successful participation at GITEX Africa 2023, INOI (www.INOI.com) is delighted to share the highlights and results of the event held in Marrakech, Morocco from May 31st to June 2nd. The brand and the new products line-up received a very positive response from the public, anticipating the company's entry into African markets. This event demonstrated INOI’s dedication to growth within these regions.

At the event a new INOI Note 13s smartphone was showcased to the public for the first time. Designed for ultimate productivity, the Note 13s features an extra-large 6.95” screen perfect for immersive gaming and video content, an octa-core processor, and runs on latest Android 13. International sales of the Note 13s are due to commence from this month.

The latest INOI smartphone line-up presented at the event also included other 2023 models: the A63, A73s, A83. The A63 is an octa-core smartphone that comes with a fingerprint sensor, ensuring convenience and security for users. The A73s is a stylish device with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, making it perfect for on-the-go use. INOI A83 is perfect camera phone with 48MP main camera resolution and 13 MP selfie camera for stunning shots, backed up with a powerful processor with 6GB RAM.

Along with the smartphones, INOI also introduced its inoiPad and inoiPad Pro tablets, both with a 10.1" screen size and powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, ideal for streaming and multitasking. The inoiPad Pro boasts a bright screen with Full HD resolution, providing an immersive entertainment experience.

The company has revealed its future plans to launch a 5G smartphone and 4G feature phones in the second half of 2023, reinforcing their innovative approach and adaptability to the dynamic global market trends.

The success of the GITEX Africa 2023 underlined INOI's commitment to innovation and affordability, as well as to its ongoing growth in the mobile technology market.

INOI's Marketing Director, Ilias Iliadis, commented, "We were thrilled to be part of the successful GITEX Africa event, where we had the opportunity to introduce our latest line-up of devices to customers. Our dedication to offering high-quality functional and affordable devices has already resonated with millions of active users. With great confidence, we believe that our latest devices will captivate an even wider range of customers in Africa."

INOI's Global Sales Director, Alex Kazak, emphasized the brand's commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa markets. Having INOI’s global sales and marketing headquarters in Dubai, the company offers enhanced support to customers in MEA region. This strategic move demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to its customers and its determination to grow its brand in the region.

Press Contact:

ilias.iliadis@inoi.com

About INOI:

INOI is a European electronics brand with an expanding business which already has more than 10 million active customers globally.

INOI manufactures Smartphones, Tablets, Mobile Phones, Watches, Accessories and offers affordable high-quality devices with exceptional design.

The company also provides advertising services, digital content and fintech services.