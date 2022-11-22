​In the context of fostering and supporting positive activities of the Indonesian people in Sudan, on Tuesday (22/11) the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko was accompanied by PF. Pensosbud has visited two Indonesian Al-Qur'an Education Parks in Khartoum, namely the Jannati Qur'an Markaz and Faaliqul Ishbah Al-Quran Education Park.

The two Al-Quran Education Parks were founded on the same passion to introduce and bring children closer to the Qur'an and teach basic Islamic education. In addition, it is also a vehicle for socialization and friendship as well as developing Indonesian children's enthusiasm for learning.

On the occasion, Ambassador Sunarko appreciated the initiative to establish two Koranic education parks for Indonesian children in Sudan. In addition to being an introduction to the Qur'an, this opportunity can also be used as a preparation period for children before they will get to know formal education.

Ambassador Sunarko also appreciated the teachers who were all Indonesian students. In the midst of busy lectures, they still take the time to teach children about the Qur'an from an early age.

The opportunity was also used to have a relaxed discussion between Ambassador Sunarko and the teachers regarding teaching and learning activities and the challenges faced.

During the visit, Ambassador Sunarko had the opportunity to listen to the memorization of a short letter from M. Al-Quds Robbani, one of the students who almost finished memorizing the 30th juz at the age of 5 years.​​