The Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Sunarko, on Monday (8/1) received a visit from the Chargé d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy to Sudan, Mr. Girija Shanker Joshi at the temporary office of the Indonesian Embassy in Port Sudan.

The visit was not only intended as an introduction in its capacity as the new KUAI of the Indian Embassy, but also in order to strengthen coordination and communication between foreign representatives in Sudan.

On this occasion, the latest developments in the security situation in Sudan and the Embassy's efforts to protect citizens of their respective countries who decided to remain in Sudan due to family and work considerations were discussed.​

