Nationals residing in Switzerland, Canada, Angola, and France have celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Our Cohesion – Our Armour.”

The celebratory event in Geneva, Switzerland, was attended by over 4,600 nationals, members of the diplomatic community, and friends of Eritrea.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the UN Offices and other International Organizations, congratulated the people and Government of Eritrea and its Defense Forces. He noted that Independence Day, beyond festivity, is a time to review the progress made in fulfilling the objectives of the mission.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs, commended the invited guests for their presence and the organizers for hosting the colorful event. He also expressed satisfaction at seeing nationals of various ages and gender celebrating the Independence Day anniversary in unity and harmony.

The 34th Independence Day anniversary was also enthusiastically celebrated in Canadian cities including Toronto, London, Hamilton, Kitchener, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Halifax, Edmonton, and others. These events, attended by numerous nationals and invited guests, featured cultural and artistic programs highlighting the significance of the day.

At the event in Toronto, Ms. Amaresh Mebrahtu, Managing Director of the Office of the General Consul, delivered a speech regarding the occasion.

Nationals in various cities across Angola marked the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic fervor. The celebrations featured sports and cultural programs by students from the Eritrean Community School.

Nationals in the French cities of Rennes, Angers, Toulon, and Dijon also celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm, featuring a variety of programs.