The Ministerial Group reviews preparations for launching the Startup Charter, the Investment Incentives Initiative, a Unified Startup Guide, a unified definition for startups, and proposals to establish an institutional entity to support entrepreneurship

Up 51% from 2024: Egyptian startups attract USD 614 million in funding in 2025

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, chaired the sixth meeting of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship to review government policies and initiatives ready for launch to support startups and enhance investment and innovation. The meeting also discussed a proposal to establish an institutional entity to support the growth and prosperity of Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, in implementation of the directives of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports; Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade; Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labor; Eng. Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade (via videoconference); Dr. Hisham Azmy, Head of the Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority; Basel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency; Yasser Sobhy, Deputy Minister of Finance; Dr. Hossam Osman, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Sherif Lokman, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability; Dr. Gehan Saleh, Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister; Amr El-Abd, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Entrepreneurship; Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA); Mahmoud Jebril, Assistant Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority; Tamer Taha, Advisor to the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Hossam Abdelkader, Head of the Central Administration for Entrepreneurship at GAFI; Engy El-Yamani, Executive Director of the Rural Industries Support Fund at the Ministry of Social Solidarity; along with representatives of concerned ministries and entities.

The Ministerial Group operates under a clear vision to enhance Egypt’s entrepreneurship environment in a way that contributes to sustainable and accelerated economic growth driven by competitiveness, creates decent job opportunities, and supports a knowledge-based economy. In this regard, the government adopts a participatory approach to policymaking that includes representatives from across the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive package of government policies and initiatives ready for launch, including the unified definition of startups and a startup classification certificate to regulate access to government incentives and facilitation measures. It also reviewed the Startup Charter for Egypt, which serves as an executive roadmap encompassing more than 80 government actions aimed at strengthening trust between the government and startups, coordinating efforts, and providing policy clarity for investors. In addition, the meeting reviewed the Unified Government Guide for Startup Services and Licensing, designed to bridge information gaps and facilitate access to more than 170 services and licenses provided by 35 government entities, as well as the launch of the Ministerial Group’s official website as a unified platform for engagement with the entrepreneurship community.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a Startup Ecosystem Observatory to collect and analyze data and measure policy impact; a Scale-Ups Support Program to enhance the readiness of high-growth companies for international markets and future listings; and unified government initiatives to stimulate investment in startups, maximize private sector and venture capital investments.

Discussions further covered support for startups at various stages of growth—from ideation to maturity—linking the entrepreneurship ecosystem with industry needs and scientific research, expanding innovation support programs, business incubators and accelerators, enabling startups to benefit from research infrastructure and workspaces, accelerating government procedures—particularly those related to taxation, social insurance, and labor offices—enhancing startup participation in government projects, supporting international expansion, developing local skills and attracting international talent, protecting intellectual property, and maximizing startups’ market value. The meeting also addressed various proposals regarding the establishment of an institutional entity for startups.

In her closing remarks, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat affirmed that the government is moving forward with the launch of the first package of initiatives and policies supporting startups, within a comprehensive vision to transform Egypt into a regional hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, and to enhance the contribution of startups to economic growth and job creation for youth.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s startup sector recorded strong performance in 2025, according to Africa: The Big Deal data, with total funding secured by Egyptian startups reaching approximately USD 614 million during the year, including a variety of financing instruments such as equity investments, debt financing, and other innovative funding tools—reflecting market maturity and the diversification of available financing channels across different growth stages.

In the same context, Magnitt data for 2025 indicates that Egyptian startups attracted around USD 304 million through 69 venture capital deals, in addition to notable activity in mergers and acquisitions, with 12 M&A deals—the highest number of exits across Africa according to the report.

These acquisitions reflect growing interest from local strategic investors as well as regional and international companies in the Egyptian market, further reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for entrepreneurship, an attractive investment destination, and a supportive environment for innovation, expansion, and sustainable growth.