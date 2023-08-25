As the demand for low-carbon oil and gas rises in Africa, the continent’s deepwater plays have become increasingly attractive, offering substantial returns on investment as well as sizeable hydrocarbon deposits. Companies to the likes of Impact Oil&Gas, an Africa-focused deepwater oil and gas exploration company, is spearheading several deepwater projects across the continent in an effort to monetize untapped resources and drive sustainable hydrocarbon developments.

Impact Oil&Gas CEO Siraj Ahmed has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector taking place from 16–20 October in Cape Town – as a speaker. During the event, Siraj will participate in high-level panel discussions and project profiles, spotlighting Africa's oil and gas upstream potential within the context of a sustainable energy future.

With African countries prioritizing the exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas resources for energy security and environmental sustainability, Impact Oil&Gas has positioned itself at the forefront of the African energy renaissance. The company’s dedication to discovering new potential in underexplored sedimentary basins offshore Africa has unlocked a new era of large-scale discoveries across the region. Over the last five years, Impact Oil&Gas – under the leadership of Siraj - has participated in three groundbreaking exploration successes. These include the momentous Venus light oil discovery offshore Namibia, as well as the gas condensate discoveries of Brulpadda and Luiperd offshore South Africa.

In Africa’s deepwater basins, the company is addressing the complexities and high costs associated with drilling activities by bringing in the investments and technical expertise required for the sustainable development of deepwater hydrocarbons. Partnerships with industry giants like TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy, Equinor and Shell across projects in Namibia, South Africa, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau underscore Impact Oil&Gas' pivotal role and ongoing commitment to developing offshore acreage in Africa in a sustainable manner. The company’s multi-well drilling campaigns across the continent are a strong testament of the corporation’s commitment to bringing new oil and gas supplies online.

Beyond its energy pursuits, the company plays a pivotal role in local content development, promoting job creation, skills transfer, training, technology sharing and local procurement through collaborations with international and local entities. In all of its deepwater endeavors, Impact Oil&Gas prioritizes capacity building and community outreach, recognizing the role local content plays in developing economies in Africa.

As Impact Oil&Gas expands its footprint across the African energy landscape, Siraj's engagement at AEW 2023 stands as a transformative catalyst. As the premier platform for the African energy sector, AEW 2023 represents the best platform for the executive to showcase the company's strategic growth agenda while networking with African energy policymakers, corporate leaders and global investors to discuss and sign groundbreaking industry collaborations.

“Impact Oil&Gas’ extensive drilling programs in South Africa and Namibia have demonstrated the potential of the region’s offshore basins, and are bound to play a pivotal role in shaping regional energy security in the long-term. Africa’s deepwater prospects are both lucrative and largely undeveloped, presenting opportunities for independents such as Impact Oil&Gas. By deploying technological innovation and sustainable operations, these companies are set to play a much larger role in Africa’s energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,’ AEW 2023 will host Siraj in exclusive networking sessions and panels centered on Africa’s upstream potential.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.