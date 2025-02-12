The development of Africa's energy sector is at a critical juncture, with several high-profile projects poised to drive economic growth and transformation across the continent. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on securing vital funding from international institutions from G20 countries. The U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM), in particular, is expected to play a significant role in supporting American energy companies operating in Africa. TotalEnergies is anticipating approval of EXIM financing for its $20 billion Mozambique LNG project in the coming weeks, while ExxonMobil aims to reach a final investment decision for its $30 billion Rovuma LNG project by 2026, underscoring the pivotal role of U.S. financial support in advancing these critical developments.

Conversely, concerns have emerged that the U.K. is reassessing its $1 billion funding commitment to Mozambique LNG, potentially impacting the project's timeline and broader development of the country’s energy sector. As a result, securing and disbursing financing for these projects promptly is crucial to keeping Africa’s energy ambitions on track.

African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies – taking place in Cape Town this September 29 - October 3 – has emerged as the premier platform for fostering energy investments between Africa and G20 nations with significant energy interests on the continent. By uniting government officials, financial institutions and energy sector leaders, AEW plays a pivotal role in driving strategic collaborations that promote energy security, sustainability and economic growth.

At last year’s AEW, a dedicated U.S.-Africa Energy Partnerships Roundtable outlined how the two actors can further collaborate on technology, policy and investment, along with a Saudi-Africa Partnerships Roundtable that unpacked Saudi Arabia’s plans to position itself as a long-term partner to Africa’s energy sector growth. TotalEnergies’ LNG developments in Mozambique, Nigeria and Egypt, along with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, drove discussions on energy security, while Eni’s upstream projects in the Republic of Congo, Angola and Libya contributed to dialogues on regional supply resilience and investment opportunities.

AEW has been instrumental in facilitating financial agreements that support Africa’s energy infrastructure, often backed by G20 nations. Key highlights include China’s Belt and Road Initiative investments in Africa’s energy sector, under which Chinese firms have funded and built major energy projects, including hydroelectric dams, solar parks and oil refineries, reinforcing Africa’s energy security. Germany’s KfW Development Bank has supported renewable energy initiatives, including off-grid solar solutions and green hydrogen projects in South Africa and Algeria, with AEW serving as a critical forum for advancing these discussions. Brazil’s state-owned Petrobras led a delegation of Brazilian companies at last year’s AEW to unlock new avenues for partnerships in oil and gas exploration and production.

AEW continues to serve as a marketplace for energy deals, with a specific focus on attracting investment from G20 economies. The African Farmout Forum, a dedicated platform within AEW, has attracted interest from G20-based companies seeking to acquire or partner in African exploration and production assets. Global firms from Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Canada and more have participated, looking to expand their footprint in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

As Africa navigates the energy transition alongside growing demand, AEW plays a vital role in aligning G20 investments with the continent’s long-term sustainability goals. Timely funding from international institutions, including EXIM Bank, is essential to realizing Africa's energy potential. As the continent works to expand energy access and drive economic growth, support from these institutions will be instrumental in bringing transformative projects to fruition. By fostering collaboration between Africa and G20 nations, AEW ensures that investments enhance energy access and economic development while addressing global climate commitments.

