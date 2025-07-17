The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs yesterday received the overall 2024 national and provincial elections report and appreciated the strong introspection on the part of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which will create a platform for self-correction and strengthened electoral processes. The committee is confident that the areas of improvement highlighted by the IEC did not have a direct impact on the elections being free and fair.

“The areas of improvement identified by the IEC, such as challenges with the IT system, faults with the voter management devices, voting station inefficiencies and the need for improved training of electoral staff assure the committee that the Commission is doing everything to improve the quality of voting experience and efficiency of a voting station,” said Mr Mosa Chabane, the Chairperson of the committee. The committee highlighted that the report also reaffirms the IEC's credibility as a body that delivers quality, verifiable and open elections.

Despite this, the committee emphasised the need for a reassessment of how to address the challenge of voter apathy and declining voter turnout. The committee has emphasised that enhanced civic and democratic education strategies must be urgently implemented to ensure that the number of voters increases, thereby strengthening the country’s democracy.

“There must be a reflection, not only from the IEC’s perspective but from society in general, that voter turnout is unacceptably low and impacts on the strength of South African democracy, a hard-fought right,” Mr Chabane said. The committee reaffirmed the IEC’s integrity and system veracity over time, and acknowledged improvement since its establishment. Additionally, IEC has been recognised as a benchmark for election machinery on the continent.

Meanwhile, the committee reflected on the impact of Section 24 (A) provision in the Electoral Amendment Act. The committee called on the IEC to develop a report on both the positive and negative impacts of this section during the 2024 elections. The committee highlighted its strong view on the need to review this provision, especially in the context of the unintended consequences for voter apathy.

The committee welcomed the assurance from the IEC that it is working on a reimagined voter experience that includes the value proposition that a voter does not spend more than 30 minutes in a voting station. This would require improving the quality of staff employed at voting stations, optimising processes, ironing out problems with technical tools and improving the response rate to challenges arising in voting stations.

Meanwhile, the committee has urged the IEC to highlight any legislative gaps that the committee and Parliament can work on to ensure that elections are seamless.

The committee welcomed the 59% increase in the number of voting districts over the past 25 years, which reduces the average spread of voters per voting station. The committee continued to highlight that voting stations must be as close as possible to the people to ensure ease of access.

Furthermore, the committee has welcomed the processing of the legal matter relating to IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku in line with and within the framework of the Constitution. The committee welcomes the fact that the Commissioner has not participated in IEC affairs since her legal challenges.

On the expiry of the term of the IEC Chairperson, Mr Mosotho Moepya, and those of Judge Dhaya Pillay and Dr Masuku the committee thanked them for their service and integrity in advancing the work of the IEC. “Their dedication and sleepless nights have contributed to strengthening South Africa’s democracy,” Mr Chabane said.

The committee has reiterated the need for continued protection of the IEC’s credibility, as it plays a crucial role in promoting democratic processes.