HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, inviting His Highness to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit that will take place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.

The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during a meeting on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Qatar Ghulam Hoosein Asmal.

