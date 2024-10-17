HIMOINSA (www.HIMOINSA.com), a leader in power technology solutions and part of the Yanmar Group, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the HGY Series. This new engine line, with a capacity range from 1250kVA to 3500kVA (with future plans to reach 4000kVA), has the potential to significantly help address Africa’s growing energy needs, particularly in key sectors critical to the continent’s economic development, such as healthcare, mining, oil and gas, and tech hubs like data centers.

With the HGY Series, HIMOINSA enters the high-capacity engine segment, providing tailored solutions that meet the needs of Africa’s mission-critical sectors where reliable and efficient power generation is vital. The company’s focus on Africa reflects its strategic commitment to supporting the continent’s rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion.

Delivering Reliable Power Where It Matters Most

Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, yet power generation remains a critical challenge in several key regions. HIMOINSA’s HGY Series engines are engineered to deliver robust and sustainable solutions, particularly in areas with unstable national grids, helping to mitigate downtime, load-shedding and other challenges. By offering flexible fuel options, currently capable of operating with a range of diesel types and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), with future plans to support natural gas and hydrogen, the HGY Series ensures that businesses and communities across Africa have access to low-emission, efficient, and reliable power, regardless of local grid conditions.

Guillermo Elum, HIMOINSA's EMEA Region Head, highlighted the company’s dedication to the African market: “Africa is a key growth region for HIMOINSA, and our approach goes beyond merely selling products; we are committed to building local capacity. Our training programs in Angola, South Africa, Morocco, Togo and soon, in Tanzania, ensure that African technicians and engineers are fully equipped to manage and maintain our technology, creating skilled jobs and developing expertise across the continent.”

Boosting Africa’s Economic Growth

The launch of the HGY Series is part of HIMOINSA’s broader investment strategy to support Africa’s economic development. The company’s Spanish production facilities, including a new factory in Murcia with a capacity of 1,000 units currently under construction, are set to help supply the African market, ensuring fast delivery and minimal logistical challenges, so businesses can rely on timely support and services. Additionally, its focus on training and local partnerships enhances the technical skills of local communities, empowering them to manage critical power infrastructure and stimulating economic growth.

Francisco Gracia, CEO of HIMOINSA, stressed the significance of the HGY Series for Africa: “We see enormous potential in Africa’s industrial and digital sectors, and the HGY Series is a powerful tool for realizing that potential. From supporting vital healthcare facilities to powering new data centers that drive digital transformation; to providing continuous power for mining projects, our solutions are designed to make a tangible impact in Africa’s growth story. This launch is more than just a product introduction; it is our commitment to being a partner in Africa’s progress.”

Dedicated to Sustainability in Africa

The HGY Series engines are not just about power—they are about powering Africa sustainably. Designed to work seamlessly with micro-grids and renewable energy sources, these engines offer a viable solution for rural and urban areas seeking to integrate intermittent solar and wind power into their energy mix. HIMOINSA’s generators support Africa’s energy transition, aligning with the continent’s growing focus on renewable energy and reduced carbon emissions.

The company’s presence in Africa through divisions in Angola, South Africa, Morocco, Togo, and Tanzania enables it to deliver localized support in the continent’s most widely spoken languages. This commitment to on-the-ground engagement ensures that African clients receive comprehensive training and support, helping businesses reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

Driving Innovation Across Africa’s Most Critical Sectors

HIMOINSA’s new HGY Series is ideally suited for sectors that drive Africa’s economic growth. Data centers, which are rapidly expanding due to the rise of digital services and AI, can now benefit from high-capacity, low-emission solutions designed to minimize downtime and optimize performance. Healthcare facilities, often located in remote or underserved areas, will gain access to dependable power solutions essential for life-saving equipment. Mining operations and oil and gas fields can also leverage the versatility and efficiency of the HGY engines to operate in demanding environments, ensuring continuity even when the grid fails.

About HIMOINSA:

Founded in 1982, HIMOINSA is a global leader in the design and manufacture of power generation solutions. With a wide range of products including generator sets, lighting towers, and energy storage systems, the company has a track record of delivering reliable, efficient, and innovative power solutions. As part of the Yanmar Group, HIMOINSA combines decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving energy needs of customers worldwide.