HIMOINSA (https://www.HIMOINSA.com/), a global leader in the design and manufacture of power technology solutions, showcased innovative power products, tools and services for the Middle East and Africa markets at the MEA Convention 2023, where it laid out possible business models and strategies for prospective stakeholders.

The event, which took place in Murcia, Spain from the 3rd to the 5th of October 2023, brought together a network of dealers, partners, and industry professionals for an immersive experience showcasing HIMOINSA's latest industrial projects, factory expansions, and innovative products.

HIMOINSA has been actively operating in Africa and the Middle East for the past 25 years. Presently, the company boasts a network of multiple subsidiaries and strategically positioned warehouse and logistics facilities across Southern Africa, Morocco, Togo, Angola, and Dubai. Furthermore, HIMOINSA is currently in the process of planning new operational expansions, with a forthcoming establishment in Tanzania.

With a commitment to providing comprehensive support and resources, HIMOINSA offers an array of innovative power products, tools, and services available to its partners, covering essential areas such as Engineering, Quality, Technical Service, Spare Parts, and even Training – the company has set up a training centre for the francophone countries of West Africa, located in Casablanca, in order to promote the training of its dealers and technical services.

HIMOINSA boasts an impressive track record of providing power generators for internationally renowned projects such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Algeries International Airport. Recently, it made a foray into the telecommunications industry, with its new HT Range | Telecom Power, diesel and gas generator sets that are designed to be installed in base transceiver stations (BTS). These generators have become the market’s best-in-class guaranteeing the highest standards in safety, efficiency, and durability, as well as low operating costs.

The convention featured valuable presentations, roundtable discussions, and insights into market trends, empowering attendees with the knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic power generation and lighting tower sector, where the electrification and reduction of the carbon footprint had a key role in part of the agenda. The company, specialising in comprehensive gas and diesel power solutions, has been actively executing its electrification strategy through the innovation of novel battery-powered generators and the introduction of hybrid lighting towers. These efforts form a crucial component of the company's commitment to emission reduction.

Networking opportunities were the central focus of the event, allowing attendees to establish and strengthen relationships within the HIMOINSA dealer community. The exchange of ideas and experiences not only enhanced business engagement but also fostered innovation and collaboration among participants.

Throughout the convention, attendees had the chance to explore success stories applicable to various geographic regions, providing valuable insights into new business models and growth opportunities. With 90 attendees from 30 countries across Africa and the Middle East, this event was a global gathering of industry leaders and experts.

The convention's agenda featured engaging activities, including working sessions, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, factory visits, and networking opportunities. Attendees were offered valuable insights into market dynamics, industry innovations, and strategies for success.

HIMOINSA’s MEA Convention hosted key industry players and partners at the forefront of innovation and excellence in their respective domains. Leading manufacturers such as FPT, Scania, MeccAlte, Stamford, and Deif played pivotal roles as sponsors, and enriched the event by sharing their latest product developments and valuable insights into market trends within their regions.

Their participation was marked by a diverse range of presentations and speeches. These industry giants not only highlighted their technological advancements but also offered unique perspectives and strategies that are instrumental in shaping the future of the industry. Their active engagement underscored the collaborative spirit of our event and the vital role our partners play in driving innovation and progress.

“HIMOINSA is thrilled to bring together industry leaders and experts to collaborate, learn, and explore new opportunities in the power generation market of Africa and the Middle East, two regions that are of paramount importance to the HIMOINSA growth strategy and mid-term business plan,” said, Guillermo Elum, EMEA Region Head.

“HIMOINSA continues to drive the industry forward with a commitment to excellence and innovation. Organising and hosting this event stands as a testament of our support to our MEA network of partners. We have connected to our dealers with the HIMOINSA team and other key players of the industry and market research companies as PowerGen Statistics. Together we have been able to build a complete vision of where we are and where we are going in the power generation sector, explained Cristina Avilés, Global Marketing Communication Head.

About HIMOINSA:

Founded in 1982, HIMOINSA is a leading designer and manufacturer of power technology solutions. It supplies power generation equipment in the international market: generator sets, lighting towers, and power storage and distribution systems.

Its complete product range allows it to satisfy the power needs of the international market in compliance with local standards and regulations, thanks to the strategic location of its factories and its research and development centres on all five continents.

The company manufactures generator sets for continuous, emergency and PRP applications, designed with a thoroughly researched scope of supply to meet the specific demands of each sector: residential, industrial, telecommunications, data centres, construction, mining, etc.

In 2015, HIMOINSA became part of the Yanmar Group (Japan, 1912), a renowned company in the international market, a leader in the design and manufacture of industrial and marine engines, agricultural and construction equipment, etc. From that moment on, HIMOINSA became part of Yanmar Energy System (YES), Yanmar's power division.

For more information about the HIMOINSA MEA Convention, please visit the HIMOINSA Website (https://www.HIMOINSA.com/).