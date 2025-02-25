African Ministers and officials for Education, Skills, ICT&Digital Economy from over 30 countries are gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 28-30 April for the high-level forum: Innovation Africa 2025.

Innovation Africa 2025 is being hosted by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under the patronage, HE Prof Berhanu Nega, Federal Minister of Education.

Innovation Africa is firmly established as the continent’s number one high level ministerial forum where ministers and senior government officials enjoy pre-scheduled meetings with industry investors and multilateral partners. For 14 years the unique proposition of Innovation Africa has been the dedicated pre-scheduled meetings between industry solution providers and government ministers and officials for education, ICT and skills.

The thematic approach of Innovation Africa 2025 follows on from the African “Year of Education” bringing together solution providers from across the education, technology and skills spectrum. The event will cover a variety of pertinent themes:

Education System Transformation: What Does Transformation Look Like and how can it Improve the Quality of Education?

Developing Pedagogies for Africa to Achieve Quality and Equitable Learning

The Future Skilling of Teachers&Students to Deliver Successful E-Learning

Investment in ICTs for Education – Ensuring Evidence-Based Policy Making

Technical&Vocational Education to Bridge the Skills Gap

Equitable Access and Inclusive Education in Africa

Investing in STEM education to Unlock Africa’s Potential

The Impact of AI in Education

In the AU 2024 meeting in Addis Ababa, Ministers confirmed Africa’s Year of Education declaration to build resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning for Africa.

Participants in the Innovation Africa summit will be discussing equitable access policies while investing more in teacher training, enhancing problem-solving and collaboration skills, and the digitisation of learning materials through leveraging innovative EdTech. Investment in EdTech across the continent will grow from the $3bn (2021) to $57bn in 2023. A 1,800% increase in expenditure since the pandemic. Digitizing learning materials is key to addressing the imbalances and securing transformation.

TVET is regarded as a critical component of any robust African education system. Many countries in Africa have implemented curricula reform, to better align their education systems with societal needs. Digital education offers a cost-effective approach to enhancing a country’s performance without significant physical infrastructure investments.

With the fastest growing workforce in the world, Africa can play a consequential part in the AI ecosystem. By 2030, AI will add 6% to Africa’s GDP and any effective strategy to build a competitive workforce starts in the classroom.

AI has the potential to improve education systems, such as freeing up teachers’ time to provide more personalised support to learners. We need to better understand the risks and opportunities.

Learn more at: https/www.Innovation-Africa.org

Press&media contact:

Chamaine Chafera

chamaine.chafera@brains.global