Global health leaders, policymakers, philanthropists, researchers, and advocates will gather in Maputo from 22–24 July 2025 for the Innovation and Action for Immunization and Child Survival Forum 2025 (https://www.ChildHealthForum2025.com/). This is a high-level convening aimed at accelerating progress toward expanding access to life-saving immunization and ending preventable child deaths across sub-Saharan Africa.

Hosted by the Governments of Mozambique and Sierra Leone, and in partnership with the Government of Spain, “la Caixa” Foundation, the Gates Foundation and UNICEF, the forum comes just five years to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 deadline.

“Mozambique is proud to host this critical gathering, at a time when the world is at a crossroads,” said Hon. Dr. Ussene Isse, Minister of Health of Mozambique. “Despite the unacceptable reality that we lose millions of children globally to preventable diseases each year, the rate of progress in reducing these deaths has slowed in the past 10 years, precisely when we need to accelerate. The decisions we make now will determine whether we keep our promise to every child to survive, to thrive, and to reach their fifth birthday. We must act boldly, together, and without delay.”

A Defining Moment for Child Survival

Incredible progress has reduced the number of deaths of children under the age of five by half since 2000. Yet today, almost five million children are still dying from preventable causes each year—58% of them in Sub-Saharan Africa. Preventable infectious diseases like pneumonia, malaria, diarrhea, and meningitis remain the global leading causes of death among children under five, while malnutrition contributes to 45% of all child deaths globally.

“We cannot afford to let progress stall. We have a golden opportunity to dramatically expand our impact through bold leadership, sustainable financing, and coordinated strategies and alignment to reach the most vulnerable populations,” said Hon. Dr. Austin Demby, Minister of Health, Sierra Leone. “Breakthrough innovations like malaria vaccines, point of care tests, and ready-to-use therapeutic foods formulated to address malnutrition are improving our capacity to save young lives and prevent childhood deaths. At the same time, by weaving these innovations into our Life Stages Approach, we make sure every child receives the right intervention at the right time, whether it is a vaccine at birth, nutrition support during a growth setback, or follow-up care through the continuum of care as they grow; ensuring no child or opportunity is missed.”

The convening will spotlight ongoing record levels of global funding cuts to public health programmes, including immunization. With increasing budgetary pressure within low- and middle-income countries and little room to immediately raise domestic and philanthropic funding to plug these gaps, the impact of these cuts is even more acute, especially in fragile and conflict-affected settings where children are nearly three times more likely to die before reaching age five.

“This forum will be another milestone in our collective effort to build a world where every child gets to grow up and thrive. It’s a unique opportunity to continue fighting inequalities for the most vulnerable populations, always aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda 2030,” said H.R.H. Infanta Cristina, Director of the International Area at the “la Caixa” Foundation.

Mapping a Clear Path Forward

The forum will offer a platform for stakeholders to share best practices, explore how to scale up innovations, diagnostic tools and nutrition solutions to reach all children, especially the most vulnerable in conflict-afflicted and climate-impacted settings. Speakers will also emphasize strengthening service delivery through integrated child health platforms, community health worker programs and digital tools, as well as building sustainable financing by mobilizing domestic resources, pooling international aid, and exploring innovative financing mechanisms.

“Every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy and thrive. Thanks to proven solutions and innovative care, we’ve made remarkable progress in helping more children survive their earliest, most vulnerable years. By investing in strong, integrated primary health-care systems and reaching every child with life-saving care—no matter who they are or where they live—we can save millions more young lives and build stronger families, communities, and futures," said Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, Director of Health, UNICEF.

The convening will build on the momentum of the 2020 and 2023 Global Fora on Childhood Pneumonia (https://apo-opa.co/44UxUg0) to foster impactful partnerships, strengthen political will and mobilize Africa’s political and public health leaders to ensure all children are protected against the leading threats to their survival.

"Despite remarkable progress, millions of children remain unreached, lacking access to vaccines or treatments for preventable diseases. This forum is a rallying cry for Africa and the world, because the final chapter in the global fight for child survival will be written on this continent. We must protect our children with the tools we have, invest in the innovations we need, and ensure no child is left behind," said Keith Klugman, Director, Pneumonia and Pandemic Preparedness, Gates Foundation.

About the Innovation and Action for Immunization and Child Survival Forum 2025:

The Innovation and Action for Immunization and Child Survival Forum 2025 will bring together stakeholders across selected countries in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions including senior health ministry officials, development agencies, donors, academia, civil society, and the private sector. Accordingly, it will focus on new and underutilized tools to deliver progress on child survival, more effective infectious disease risk mitigation and surveillance strategies, more efficient models of service delivery, the need for robust prioritization exercises including for routine immunization systems and new vaccine introductions, and innovative child survival financing options.

For more information on the forum agenda, visit: https://www.ChildHealthForum2025.com/