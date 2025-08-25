Angola has taken a strategic step toward strengthening public health communication by holding a national training session dedicated to the role of the media in responding to health emergencies.

The training, promoted by the Ministry of Health (MINSA) and the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Social Communication (MINTTICS), with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), was funded by the European Union and brought together more than 100 journalists and communicators from 13 provinces of the country, reinforcing the central role of the media in protecting public health.

The training marked the beginning of the creation of the Health Communication Network in Angola, a collaborative platform designed to strengthen the link between media outlets, local authorities, and international partners, promoting a more effective and coordinated response in crisis situations.

For the Secretary of State for Media, Nuno Albino, responsible journalism is essential in this process, because when “practiced responsibly, it contributes directly to health literacy, social cohesion, and the protection of life.”

Through debates, practical exercises, and the sharing of tools, participants reflected on the importance of combating misinformation and building bridges between health and communication. In this regard, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Angola Louise Moreira Daniels stressed the importance of the press in guaranteeing the right to health, stating that it is necessary to ensure “everything from access to reliable sources of information to the creation of narratives adapted to the Angolan reality.”

In a context where Angola continues to face challenges such as maternal and infant mortality, epidemic outbreaks, and the impacts of climate change, clear, accessible, and fact-based communication is an essential pillar of public health.

With this initiative, the country reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to accurate and timely messages that can strengthen the population's confidence in the health system.

“We firmly believe that investing in communication means ensuring that, in the face of an epidemic, a climate emergency, or a vaccination campaign, the population will have access to useful information to adopt healthy behaviors,” said Dr. Tomás Valdez, WHO Acting Representative in Angola.