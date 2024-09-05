Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa recently hosted the DPHK Executive team, led by Dr. Serawit Bruck-Landais, Regional Global Health Counsellor for Eastern Africa and Somalia. Development Partners Health Kenya (DPHK) are essential collaborators in advancing our Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.
The discussions centered on the achievements towards UHC, particularly the rollout of services under the Social Health Authority, strengthening primary healthcare, the establishment of primary healthcare networks, the performance of the Community Health Promoters (CHPs) program, and the MPOX response.
The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring sustainable service delivery during the transition to the Social Health Authority to maintain progress in key areas.
The team was also briefed on the country's preparedness for MPOX, highlighting the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to effectively address the threat.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.