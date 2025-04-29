Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today held bilateral discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO) Acting Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who paid him a courtesy call at his office.

The talks focused on sustainable responses to Kenya’s multiple and complex public health emergencies, including Mpox, Cholera, Kala-azar, Polio, and Measles, which continue to exert pressure on the healthcare system.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the operationalization of the Kenya National Public Health Institute (NPHI), a key body coordinating disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and response. WHO reaffirmed its commitment to support the NPHI in alignment with its public health mandate.

Hon. Duale appreciated WHO’s longstanding support to Kenya’s health sector and called for enhanced collaboration in emergency logistics and supplies, health worker training and capacity building, as well as community-based surveillance and risk communication. These areas are crucial to advancing the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The CS was joined by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Ag. DG, NPHI Dr Maureen Kamene and Dr. Stephen K. Muleshe, Senior Deputy Director, Office of International Health Relations, MOH.