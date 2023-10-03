H.E. Ato Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, held a fruitful bilateral discussion with H.E. Madam Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships of the EU on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Horn of Africa Intiative.

The Minister briefed the Commissioner the current socio-economic and political situation of Ethiopia. He also explained about concrete steps that have been taken with regard to consolidating the peace and reconstruction and recovery efforts.

During the discussion, the EU side expressed it commitment to strengthen the cooperation with the Government of Ethiopia. The Commissioner also pointed out the readiness of the EU to launch the Multiannual Indicative Program (2024 -2027) to support the Ethiopian Government today.

The two sides also exchanged views on the avenues of cooperation to further strengthen the Ethio-EU the bilateral relation, including the resumption of the Budget Support moda.