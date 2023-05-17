The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 Conference (https://apo-opa.info/42KSGwf), taking place in Mauritania on November 21-22, will include the first-ever keynote address by Guinea Conakry’s Minister of Energy, Hydroelectricity, and Hydrocarbons, Aly Seydouba Soumah.

He will be joined by three other officials: Mohamed Bangoura, National Director of Hydrocarbons; Alhassane Diallo, Hydrocarbons Advisor; and Cheick Salian Kouyaté, Senior Advisor.

H.E. Minister Soumah will join his counterparts from Senegal, Mauritania The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau at the Ministerial Forum during the event, following a keynote address by Mauritanian President H.E. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

Under the leadership of H.E. Minister Soumah the government has doubled the national oil budget in order to accelerate exploration, and the Ministry aims to issue a call for tenders for 22 offshore oil blocks (https://apo-opa.info/3WjEwA4). Furthermore, with the completion of the Souapiti Dam, Guinea Conakry has increased its hydroelectric generating capacity. The Ministry is also working hard to attract additional investment in the sector and encourage the development of the country’s competitive and sustainable energy industry.

At the same time, the mining industry in Guinea Conakry, which accounts for 35% of GDP, remains robust. Soguipami, the company that handles the state’s mining assets, has seen revenue growth, particularly in the bauxite industry, and it now sells some of the minerals it mines directly. Investment and private sector engagement options abound in this industry, and the country is attempting to expand capital flows as interest rises.

H.E. Minister Soumah will not only present the most promising potential in Guinea Conakry at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference, but will also participate in a discussion about what will happen next for the region following the first oil and gas production in Senegal and Mauritania. Guinea Conakry benefits immensely from strong international attention as a resource-rich country, and H.E. Minister Soumah will meet with potential investors at the MSGBC meeting in November.

“We are honored to have Minister Soumah joining us for the first time at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition, where he will share information on the latest developments in the energy sector in Guinea Conakry. His experience and leadership in the industry make him an invaluable speaker, and we look forward to hearing his reflections on the future of the sector in the country and the region,” said Sandra Jeque, Director of International Conferences at ECP.