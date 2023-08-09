Eritrean nationals in Canada held a graceful community festival in Toronto from 5 to 7 August under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Tanks”.

Numerous nationals from various Canadian cities attended the national festival, which featured a number of programs aimed specifically toward children and young people.

Mr. Temesgen Haileab, the chairman of the holidays coordinating committee in Toronto, thanked those who contributed to the graceful gathering of nationals, noting that consonance and harmony of citizens in general as well as that of the communities and organizations is the beauty of the Eritrean community festivals.

The vibrant celebration being organized by nationals, according to Mr. Temesgen, attests to the solidarity and strong affection the nationals have for their homeland. He commended the nationals for their enthusiastic participation in the national holiday.

For their part, the participants underlined their commitment to increasing their continued involvement in national matters.