The Government of Ghana and international charity Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) have reaffirmed their partnership, announcing that the Global Mercy™ hospital ship will sail to Ghana in August 2026. While docked in the Port of Tema, the ship will deliver free specialized surgeries and provide training for healthcare professionals, advancing Ghana’s national goals for safe surgical care.

This field service marks Mercy Ships’ fifth visit to Ghana since 1991, building on a long history of collaboration that has provided more than 2,600 surgeries, 16,700 dental procedures, and training for 139 healthcare professionals.

The renewed partnership was confirmed following a meeting between H.E. President John Dramani Mahama and members of the Mercy Ships Board.

His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, said:

“Health is not a luxury, it is the foundation of freedom. It is the currency of our dignity. It is our greatest public good and so I am delighted to welcome Mercy Ships to Ghana next year.”

During this field service, patients from across Ghana will have access to specialized surgeries. Anticipated procedures include tumor removal, cleft lip and palate repair, pediatric orthopedic surgery, surgery for cataracts, reconstructive plastic surgery, obstetric fistula repair, general and pediatric surgeries. A registration process will open nationwide to identify and schedule patients.

Gary Brown, Board Chair and Interim CEO of Mercy Ships, said:

"Mercy Ships is honored to return to Ghana, a nation with which we share a rich history of partnership. Together with the Ministry of Health and other partners, we look forward to delivering life-changing surgeries and investing in local surgical training that will strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system for years to come."

In addition to surgical services, Mercy Ships has been actively engaged in supporting the development and implementation of Ghana’s National Surgical, Obstetric, and Anaesthesia Plan (NSOAP) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and national stakeholders. Building on this foundation, Mercy Ships will continue to collaborate with the government of Ghana to identify areas where its on-ship and off-ship programs, particularly in education, training, and health systems strengthening, can add the greatest value. With the Global Mercy based in Ghana, these initiatives will further strengthen our partnership and contribute to lasting improvements in surgical and healthcare capacity across the country.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.

For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @ MercyShips on social media.