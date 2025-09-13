The Government of Liberia, through the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorable Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, announces the official arrangements for the signing of the Book of Condolence in honor of the late Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs; Former Minister of State without Portfolio; Former Superintendent of Sinoe County; and Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The signing ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Parlours of the Executive Mansion from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the following sequence:

1. His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, and Members of the Cabinet

2. The Vice President and Members of the Senate

3. The Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives

4. Her Honor the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court

5. The Doyen and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Consular Corps, and Heads of International Organizations

6. Government Officials, Former Government Officials, and Members of the Clergy

From Friday, August 15, 2025, until the day of the funeral, the Book of Condolences will be open to the public at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Hon. Grigsby served a significant part of his professional career.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open Books of Condolence at all Liberian Missions abroad on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

As a mark of respect and national mourning, President Boakai has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast across the Republic until the burial of the late Minister.

The Government of Liberia calls on all stakeholders, friends, and the general public to join in this solemn tribute and honor the legacy and dedicated service of Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby to the nation.