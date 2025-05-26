Ministers of Health and their representatives from sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia gathered on the margins of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) to reaffirm their leadership on child survival and advance integrated strategies to reach more children with life-saving care.

The high-level ministerial roundtable, titled “Integrating Child Survival Delivery Strategies to Maximize Effectiveness and Save Lives”, was co-hosted by the Ministry of Health of Mali (www.Sante.Gov.ml), the Centre for Vaccine Development–Mali (CVD-Mali) (http://apo-opa.co/4jhbOJS), and the REACH Network (www.REACHNetwork.Africa). It convened Ministers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mali, and Niger, with representation from Burkina Faso, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Senegal.

“This moment is about action,” said Colonel Dr. Assa Badiallo Touré, Minister of Health and Social Affairs of Mali. “The cause could not be more important or more urgent. Millions of African children continue to die every year from causes we can prevent. This must stir us to action – through leadership, solidarity, and the courage to do things differently.

“National leadership, regional collaboration and integration of programmes for child survival can have a lasting, equitable and profound impact. We owe the children of Africa no less.”

Professor Samba Sow, REACH co-chair and CVD-Mali Director added: “We are witnessing a growing movement of African-led solutions, rooted in equity, evidence, and national ownership. The countries represented at this event are leading the way in proving that integrating the delivery of child survival interventions is cost-effective and, crucially, that it works.”

In the context of shrinking donor funding and rising health needs, the ministers reiterated the urgent need to integrate the delivery of life-saving interventions such as immunization, nutrition, and azithromycin administration into aligned national strategies. Discussions highlighted the importance of breaking silos and building coordinated platforms that serve children and families more effectively.

Representatives from global partners, including UNICEF, PMNCH, ITI, WHO, Uniting to Combat NTDs, PANTHER, and Save the Children also took part in the discussion. They shared insights on the critical role of cross-border collaboration, noting that countries across the region face similar challenges and opportunities. They also emphasized that progress requires a multisectoral approach, linking health delivery to enabling factors such as energy access, WASH, and infrastructure.

The event concluded with a shared commitment from ministers and partners to continue dialogue on integrating child survival, maternal, and neonatal interventions. Participants agreed to coordinate follow-up discussions aimed at identifying in-country roadblocks and exploring opportunities for cross-country collaboration to track progress, scale innovations, and elevate child survival as a global health priority.

The ministerial gathering affirmed that child survival must be driven by countries – not projects.

Integration of interventions and services is highly effective but must also be aligned with functional systems. This requires collaboration across borders and sectors (including WASH, energy, and infrastructure) as well as accountability and transparency.

These are the non-negotiables if every child in need is to be reached.

About REACH:

The REACH Network (Resiliency through Azithromycin for Child Survival) is a regional and international collaboration dedicated to reducing child mortality through the mass administration of azithromycin. By uniting researchers, policymakers, and public health professionals, REACH aims to implement effective, evidence-based interventions to improve child survival rates, particularly in high-mortality settings.

REACH's mission is to decrease under-five mortality by integrating azithromycin mass drug administration (MDA) into national health strategies. The network envisions a future where preventable child deaths are significantly reduced through coordinated, scalable, and sustainable public health interventions.

In October 2024, the REACH Network Co-chairs, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Nigeria, Muhammad Ali Pate, and Professor Samba Sow, former Minister of Health of Mali, formally signed the Abuja Declaration on REACH for Child Survival (http://apo-opa.co/4jhbLxG), marking a pivotal commitment to reduce child mortality across Africa.