The 12th Meeting of the Regional Steering Committee (RSC12) of the Global Framework for the Progressive Control of Transboundary Animal Diseases (GF-TADs) for Africa is underway in Mbabane, Eswatini, from March 11 to 13, 2025. This pivotal gathering brings together key stakeholders from the African Union (AU), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Research Institutes to address pressing issues in animal health across the continent.

The meeting was led by an assertive bureau, comprising Huyam Salih, President of the RSC and Director of AU-IBAR, Mohammed Shamsuddin, Vice-President of the FAO, and Roland Dlamini, Vice-President of the WOAH Council. In her opening remarks, Director Huyam Salih welcomed participants and highlighted the significant achievements of GF-TADs Africa in recent years, emphasizing the power of collaboration in addressing animal health challenges. She noted that the current GF-TADs regional strategy for Africa (2021-2025) focuses on five prioritized transboundary animal diseases (TADs): African Swine Fever (ASF), Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Rift Valley Fever (RVF), and Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), along with emerging diseases like Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), African Animal Trypanosomosis (AAT), and African Horse Sickness (AHS).

Director Salih emphasized the need for innovative mechanisms to control TADs, involving active participation from the private sector to ensure sustainability. She highlighted updates in ASF control strategies and the Pan-African PPR eradication program, supported by the European Union. Additionally, she mentioned plans to submit a Continental Strategy for Rabies elimination in Africa by 2025, as committed during the AU STC in 2023. The establishment of AU Centers of Excellence to enhance capacity building across Regional Economic Communities (RECs) was also discussed, aligning with the vision of Agenda 2063—The Africa We Want.

The meeting included discussions on governance aspects, such as recommendations from the 14th Global Steering Committee (GSC) and updates on implementing previous RSC recommendations. Proposed amendments to the RSC Terms of Reference are being considered to enhance the framework's effectiveness. The meeting also covers new country representations following recent elections, including Morocco and Nigeria as new members, and the renewal of the RSC presidency and vice presidency.

The meeting focused on reporting on GF-TADs global disease control and eradication initiatives. Key diseases under discussion include ASF, FMD, PPR, RVF, and CBPP. Emerging diseases such as LSD, HPAI, and AHS are also being addressed. For instance, updates on the Continental Strategy for ASF control, recently endorsed in May 2024, and progress in FMD vaccine availability are being shared. The Pan-African PPR programme is being reviewed, with support from the European Union.

The meeting emphasized the importance of private sector engagement in disease management to ensure sustainability and resource mobilization. Capacity building is another critical area, with plans to strengthen veterinary services and establish AU Centers of Excellence across RECs. These centers will assist member states in enhancing their capacities for disease control sustainably.

As the meeting progresses, it is clear that the GF-TADs framework remains crucial for coordinating efforts against transboundary animal diseases. The discussions underscore the importance of collaboration and innovative strategies to tackle these challenges effectively. Key recommendations and next steps will be finalized in the coming weeks, setting the stage for continued progress in animal health across Africa.