TalentNations (https://TalentNations.com/), a global platform connecting businesses with top-tier IT specialists, will attend GITEX Africa 2023 (https://www.GitexAfrica.com/) on May 31 – June 2 as exhibitors.

During the event, Alexander Khachiyan, Founder of TalentNations, and Natalia Berdyeva, Chief Business Development Officer, will discuss the specifics of staff augmentation and trends in the IT market. The company plans to sign memorandums with Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) and DevGate, a leading provider of IT solutions, in order to enable the vast pool of skilled IT professionals in Pakistan to be involved in IT export from Pakistan to international markets.

«TalentNations has 141 IT companies from 42 countries, meaning it has much to offer at events such as GITEX Africa 2023. During the preparation for the exhibition, agreed on meetings with dozens of companies. We believe GITEX Africa 2023 provides an easy and effective way for exhibitors to connect with tech titans, governments, startups, and investors to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new ventures. We encourage our partners and clients to visit GITEX in Morocco and become a part of the world’s rising tech continent», said Natalia Berdyeva, Chief Business Development Officer at TalentNations.

With its expertise in staff augmentation and worldwide presence, TalentNations considers the African market as a very potential one. As a global IT Hub, TalentNations enables seamless access to international IT specialists, empowering businesses to meet their technical requirements effectively.

GITEX, an annual technology trade expo, will hold its first-ever African version in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 31 – June 2, 2023. For many years, GITEX has served as a bridge between global innovation clusters, IT giants, and governments. This historic occasion will be this significant show's first international outing and highlights the importance of the continent's IT sector on the global scene. Over 20,000 trade buyers, 125 government delegations, 900+ international exhibitors, and startups will all attend GITEX Africa 2023.

GITEX Africa 2023 has the objective of enhancing Morocco's digital ecosystem by showcasing the innovative accomplishments of both the public and private sectors, recognizing investment opportunities, and forming partnerships with technology operators who are invited to participate in this important digital event. By aiding in Africa's development and promoting economic ties with the rest of the world, Morocco is playing a vital role. Due to its strategic geographic location, political stability, and excellent infrastructure, Morocco is ideally located at the intersection of Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East, making it possible to transform into a regional trade center. Morocco is the fifth largest economy in Africa, the second biggest African investor in sub-Saharan Africa, the most prominent African investor in West Africa, and ranked third among all African countries on the World Bank's ease of doing business index.

About TalentNations:

TalentNations is a B2B platform that connects clients with IT companies’ specialists and solutions on staff augmentation terms. There are 6000 specialists on the base from 141 IT companies from 42 countries on the platform. It is headquartered in Dubai and operates globally. More information on www.TalentNations.com. Follow us on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/3IXmKNp) and Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3N6WvGS).