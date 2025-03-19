His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has concluded a one-day official visit to his brother and colleague, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, at the Lungi International Airport. During their meeting, both presidents shared goodwill messages and engaged in discussions on the review of the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries, as well as on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The official visit of President John Dramani Mahama to Sierra Leone underscores the deep historical and political bonds between the two nations.

In his welcome address, President Julius Maada Bio expressed his delight at hosting His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana. He described President Mahama not only as a colleague but also as a great friend.

President Bio informed the audience that this was President Mahama’s first visit to Sierra Leone since assuming office on 7 January 2025. He once again congratulated his Ghanaian counterpart on his resounding victory in Ghana’s presidential elections held on 7 December 2024.

President Bio disclosed that during their bilateral engagement, they discussed a wide range of issues in the spirit of the excellent fraternal relations that exist between their countries. Both leaders identified opportunities to further their development and democratic aspirations within the context of deepening regional cooperation.

On bilateral matters, the two heads of state discussed the need to create further opportunities to scale up the bilateral agenda. They also explored possibilities for cooperation around commonly identified priorities in their respective national development agendas.

The bilateral discussions covered key areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, agriculture and food security, tourism, public health, education, fisheries, defence and security, and institutional collaboration.

“To achieve these objectives, we agreed to revitalise the General Cooperation Agreement that was signed in 2018 between Ghana and Sierra Leone for the establishment of a permanent Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC). I have also proposed that the inaugural meeting of the JCC be held in Accra at a date to be agreed upon by our foreign ministers,” President Bio reiterated.

Speaking on regional security, President Bio noted that critical issues such as terrorism, violent extremism, conflict in the Sahel, and drug and human trafficking were thoroughly discussed. He disclosed that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating and coordinating efforts to address these challenges, which threaten peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

In his remarks, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama thanked President Bio, his government, and the people of Sierra Leone for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation. He described his visit as a meaningful gesture of solidarity, adding that he was in Sierra Leone to personally express his gratitude to President Bio for graciously attending his inauguration as President of the Republic of Ghana.

President Mahama reiterated the importance of revitalising the Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC), emphasizing the potential impact it would have on the two countries and the sub-region. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening collaboration with Sierra Leone on education, health, sub-regional issues, the reform of the United Nations Security Council, and the deepening of bilateral ties in the interest of their peoples.