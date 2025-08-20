Vice President Naana Jane Opoku‑Agyemang on Tuesday led a government delegation to pay courtesy calls on the families of five victims of the 6 August military helicopter crash.

The visits, which followed last Friday’s state funeral, were intended to comfort the bereaved and to assure them of the Government’s continued support.

The Vice‑President reiterated the administration’s commitment to work closely with the families to address their welfare needs, particularly those of the widows and children left behind.

The families visited were those of the late Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director General, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Deputy National Security Coordinator (Human Security); Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, former Defence Minister; and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

Professor Opoku‑Agyemang, who is acting President while President Mahama is on official duties in Japan, held separate private meetings with each family to listen to their concerns and to convey the nation’s sympathy.

The Government delegation included Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff; Dr Valarie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs; Alex Segbefia, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President; Seth Terkper, Economic Advisor to the President; Nana Oye Bampoe‑Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff (Finance&Administration); Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC; and Hajia Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.

A spokesman for the Limuna family expressed gratitude to the Government, describing the courtesy calls as comforting and saying the visits had strengthened the family following the outpouring of national support.