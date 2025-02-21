Minister for Finance Dr Cassiel Ato Forson will present his first budget to parliament on Tuesday, March 11, 2024.

The budget will provide a full breakdown of the economy and the government’s policy proposals to reset and facilitate Ghana’s economic transformation agenda in line with Mahama’s vision.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed this at a media briefing after the government’s first Cabinet meeting.

According to him, the policies to be announced in the budget will be informed by recommendations after the National Economic Dialogue, which will take place a week earlier, on March 3rd and 4th, 2025.

“The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour Economy, Mr Gossie Tandoh, proceeded with preparations for the full rollout of President Mahama’s primary policy to transform Ghana.

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, also informed the Cabinet that the economic situation is dire. The figures are even worse than we had known before the elections.

The first Cabinet meeting, which he said was largely to set benchmarks for the Ministers, included briefings on security, the rollout plan for the 24-hour economy policy, the agriculture transformation agenda, and the state of the economy.