Bienvenido Nguema Envo, CEO of Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company (NOC) GEPetrol, is confirmed as a speaker at the Invest in African Energy 2025 Forum in Paris. Nguema Envo will offer insights into Equatorial Guinea’s strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing the country’s oil production and expanding its energy sector.

GEPetrol is advancing several key exploration and development initiatives, with a focus on offshore fields and attracting new investments through recently signed PSCs. In November, GEPetrol partnered with Panoro Energy to sign a PSC for Block EG-23, marking Panoro’s second operated asset in the country. Previously operated by Marathon Oil, the block has seen 19 wells drilled and is estimated to contain 104 million barrels of oil and condensate, along with 215 billion cubic feet of gas. During the initial three-year term, the partners will concentrate on subsurface studies to assess the block’s prospectivity, with the option to extend for an additional two years to drill an exploration well.

IAE 2025 (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The NOC is focused on boosting production capacity through the development of key assets, including the Zafiro field and Ceiba and Okume Complez. The Zafiro field, Equatorial Guinea’s largest, is at the heart of revitalization efforts following GEPetrol’s takeover of operatorship from ExxonMobil in June 2024. That same month, GEPetrol signed two PSCs with Chevron for offshore Blocks EG-06 and EG-11. Located near the producing Block B, these highly prospective assets are expected to reinvigorate the country’s exploration and production activities. The agreements include comprehensive development plans that outline minimum investments, exploration programs, sustainability initiatives and state benefits, representing a strategic move to counter the recent decline in oil output caused by aging fields and underinvestment in untapped resources.

As these initiatives progress, GEPetrol aims to solidify Equatorial Guinea’s position as one of Africa’s leading oil producers while driving output growth. The company’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency, leveraging advanced technologies and attracting new investment will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.