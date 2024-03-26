GE Vernova’s (www.GEVernova.com) carbon emissions management software, CERius™, will be deployed at Azito’s largest power plant in the Ivory Coast to boost accuracy of reporting; The software will harness the power of AI to empower the energy industry to meet their net-zero goals and serve as an example on how to measure, manage, and operationalize insights to help reduce carbon emissions.

Today, GE Vernova announced that Globeleq’s Azito Energie S.A. (“Azito”), the largest gas power plant in Cote D’Ivoire, will be the first power plant to debut and deploy its carbon emissions management software, CERius™, which is designed to help energy companies progress toward their net-zero goals using data precision and abatement planning capabilities. This announcement comes on the heels of more global regulations around emissions reporting, including the recent rules passed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which seeks to require companies to report emissions for the first time.

CERius™ will use the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable organizations to more accurately measure, manage, and operationalize certain insights needed to help companies track their carbon neutral emissions goals. CERius™ is engineered to automate more accurate greenhouse gas (GHG) data collection and suggest recommendations to operationalize carbon reduction efforts by offering scenario analysis, team collaboration, and standardized reporting based on GHG protocols.

“One of the most effective ways to drive emissions reduction in the energy sector is to pursue digital transformation,” said, Linda Rae, General Manager, Power Generation&Oil and Gas, Electrification Software, GE Vernova. “While many energy industrials have been reporting emissions for years, the process is labor intensive, slow to surface insights, and based upon generic formulas. The energy transition demands agility, speed, and accuracy of data collection – CERius™ offers the fidelity of reporting emissions down to a specific asset, which can unleash actionable insights to help improve scope 1, 2, and 3 data accuracy and reporting, in addition to measuring abatement planning strategies,” added Rae.

Azito is a trailblazer in the digital energy space in Africa, serving as an example to other energy producers on the benefits of using digital solutions. By deploying CERius™, Azito will be not just the first company in Africa, but in the world, to access this technology and be able to better manage their emissions data, compliance reporting, and strategic planning, further contributing to their net-zero goals. Implementing cross-functional standards and processes fueled by CERius™ will help position companies to address ever-evolving regulatory compliance. “As we see the rise of environmental reporting across the energy supply chain by regulators, stakeholders, and investors, software will be a game-changer for power utilities, if applied at speed and to scale,” added Rae.

With greater access to emissions data, Azito will be able to make more informed decisions on how to reduce their carbon emissions. Azito already uses GE Vernova’s award winning Asset Performance Management (APM)[1] software’s APM Reliability Plus module, which uses advanced algorithms, AI, and ML to help predict potential failures in the power plants several weeks/days before they occur. Hence, allowing proper planning with the goal to reduce downtime which automatically translates to more productive hours and higher revenues.

Gionata Visconti, Chief Operating Officer of Globeleq, said: “As a Group that has a mixed portfolio of power plants across Africa and is fully committed to the energy transition, it is vital that we are able to monitor and report our emissions from one of our key thermal plants in a timely and accurate manner. At the same time, we can use the information from CERius™ to reduce and abate our emissions. Critically, Azito is an essential part of Cote d’Ivoire’s energy infrastructure, and we will now be able to make important planning decisions with better and more insightful data.”

The Azito power plant generates electricity using natural gas from the country’s offshore gas fields. Located in the village of Azito in the district of Yopougon, approximately 6 km west of Abidjan, the facility uses combined cycle gas turbines that generate 713 MW of electricity. This equates to approximately 30% of the country’s base load generation.

Learn more about GE Vernova’s CERius™ Software (https://apo-opa.co/3Vym1JO)

Software (https://apo-opa.co/3Vym1JO) Azito and GE Vernova recently received an award from Oil&Gas Awards for “Cross Border Energy Transition and Digital Transformation (https://apo-opa.co/4a9OASj).

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova’s Electrification Software business is focused on providing a suite of software products and services to customers aiming to accelerate a new era of energy by electrifying and decarbonizing the energy ecosystem through intelligent and efficient data analytics, monitoring, and management.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova (www.GEVernova.com) and LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/3uOZUE3).

About Azito:

Globeleq, which is owned 70% by British International Investment and 30% by Norfund, is the leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation and energy transition projects in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating 1,794 MW in 17 locations across seven countries, with a further 485 MW in construction and more than 2,000 MW of power projects in development.