The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with its ambition to become a leading sports hub under Saudi Vision 2030, will gather the most influential leaders of the football industry for the third edition of World Football Summit Asia (Asia.WorldFootballSummit.com); Approximately 1,400 decision-makers joined WFS Asia 2023, the first-ever industry event of its kind in Saudi Arabia, with expectations for this edition to build upon the initial success and make the 2024 edition one of the biggest events in WFS history; SMC, a leading Saudi media powerhouse with a proven track record in the market will join WFS as an Exclusive Commercial Partner, guaranteeing a highly successful event for the country; The participation of the Saudi Ministry of Sport, SAFF, or the Saudi Pro League guarantees the representation of the Saudi Arabian football ecosystem, along with leading brands such as Aramco, KAFD, Al Nassr, or Al-Hilal.

World Football Summit (WFS), the premier global platform for the football industry, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with SMC, a leading force in Saudi Arabia’s media and sports sector. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment in the region’s sports evolution, aligning seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to establish the Kingdom as a world-class sports destination.

Event Highlights:

Date: December 2-3, 2024

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Scale: Expected attendance surpassing 2,000 industry leaders, making it one of the largest WFS events to date

Global Representation: Over 300 clubs, leagues, and federations from 80+ countries

Media Coverage: More than 70 international media outlets to cover the event

Thought Leadership: Insights from 150 top experts in football, sports, and entertainment

Awards Ceremony: The prestigious World Football Summit Awards to be hosted in Asia for the first time

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its journey to becoming a leading sports hub, WFS Asia 2024 is set to be the most significant global football industry event in the Kingdom and the GCC region. This edition builds on the success of WFS Asia 2023, which saw approximately 1,400 decision-makers gather in Saudi Arabia for the first-ever event of its kind in the country. The 2024 edition promises to set new records, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position on the global sports stage.

The participation of key entities such as the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), and the Saudi Pro League ensures comprehensive representation of the Saudi football ecosystem, alongside major brands like Aramco, KAFD, Al Nassr, and Al-Hilal.

Strategic Partnership for Success

SMC, with its extensive market expertise and proven track record, joins WFS as an Exclusive Commercial Partner, ensuring the event’s resounding success in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration is crucial, especially as Saudi Arabia bids for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, showcasing the Kingdom’s capability to host world-class events and its dedication to developing a vibrant sports industry.

Khalid AlKhudair, CEO of SMC, highlighted the importance of this partnership that reflects on SMC’s sports and entertainment future vision. He remarked: "Our collaboration with World Football Summit aligns with SMC’s vision of becoming a leading company in the sports and entertainment sector in the Kingdom."

AlKhudair also noted that the summit provides a unique opportunity to showcase the progress made in the Kingdom’s sports sector.

SMC partners with Bein Media Group and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, among others. Their portfolio of services includes advertising and broadcasting, sports facilities management and investment, sponsorship, and digital advertising, positioning them as an ideal partner to deliver the maximum coverage of WFS Asia.

"We are proud to partner with SMC in hosting the Asian edition of WFS in Riyadh. Given Saudi Arabia's aspiration to establish itself as a leading force in global sports, and the success of our first edition, it made perfect sense for World Football Summit to bring back our event to the Kingdom, connecting key regional football stakeholders with their international counterparts."

Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Director of World Football Summit

A Synergy of Strengths: The Althari Group (TAG) Bridging Geographies

This partnership, which was catalyzed by WFS’ Strategic Partner, The Althari Group (TAG), brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations. The Althari Group (TAG) is a global strategic advisory firm, activating transformative engagement, cultivates resilient partnerships, and pioneering impactful investments within the dynamic landscape of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The WFS is proud to partner with TAG, jointly amplifying the Saudi sports renaissance and cementing the Kingdom’s status as a global sports hub.

Jan Alessie praised TAG for their contributions to see the partnership become a reality: "We are incredibly grateful to TAG, our strategic partner in Saudi Arabia, for their pivotal role in securing this partnership. TAG has been instrumental in leading our strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Their deep understanding of the region and unwavering support have been pivotal in helping us navigate this dynamic market. Sultan Althari, Founding Partner at TAG, has been instrumental from the very beginning. The depth of his expertise and breadth of his network within the sports world were key in helping us identify SMC as the perfect partner. TAG's involvement is not only helping us achieve our ambitious goals for this event but is also crucial in building the WFS brand in Saudi Arabia. With TAG’s strategic guidance, we are confident that this will be our most successful WFS event to date."

The set of skills that each organization brings to the table in this partnership includes the following:

World Football Summit:

A proven track record as the premier networking platform in football

A global community of 120,000+ sports industry executives

Eight years of experience in organizing high-impact industry events

A leading content engine that drives thought leadership in football

SMC:

Strong partnerships with top-tier organizations such as SAFF, Saudia Airlines, Serie A, Bein and SBA.

A commitment to attracting global attention to Saudi Arabia's sports industry

Expertise in sports facilities management, sponsorship, and digital advertising

Looking Back, Moving Forward

Last year’s summit in Jeddah was a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and WFS, enabling the event to establish its annual presence as the premier industry event. It was also a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s national strategy, enhancing the Kingdom’s global sports presence and capturing the nation’s growing enthusiasm for football.

Speakers during the groundbreaking WFS Asia 2023 reflected this spirit, as they included:

Adwa Al Arifi, Assistant Minister of Sports Affairs for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Peace Nobel Laureate

Lamia Bahaian, Vice President at SAFF

Hammad Albalawi, Head of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation FIFA World Cup 2034 bid unit

Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John, General Secretary at the Asian Football Confederation.

Clarence Seedorf, Football Legend and Serie A ambassador

Carlo Nohra, Chief Operating Officer Saudi Pro League

Ralf Reichert, CEO eSports World Cup

The continued presence of WFS underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to fostering a rich sporting culture and its capacity to host major international events.

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the premier platform connecting the football industry worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 25,000 attendees across 19 events and has built a global community of 100,000+ sports industry executives throughout its platforms.

About Saudi Media Company:

Saudi Media Company, part of Engineer Holding Group, is a leading media and sports management company in Saudi Arabia. SMC offers a comprehensive range of services including advertising, broadcasting, sports facilities management, sponsorship, content integration, and digital advertising.