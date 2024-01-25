U.S. Embassy in Gabon


U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission David Mosby held a productive meeting with Archbishop of Libreville Jean Patrick Iba-Ba, chair of the upcoming National Dialogue. Mr. Mosby assured Archbishop Iba-Ba of the United States’ unwavering support for the people of Gabon as they navigate the complexities of the transition period and work towards establishing a stable and inclusive democracy. The United States’ commitment to assisting Gabon in its transition to democracy underscores the importance of fostering peaceful, democratic, and stable societies across the globe.

