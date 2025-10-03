Gabon’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Sosthène Nguema Nguema, announced that the country will introduce a dual legal framework to replace its 2019 Hydrocarbons Code. Speaking at the Invest in Gabon Energies Roundtable – sponsored by the Ministry of Oil and Gas of Gabon – at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, Nguema explained that by separating the code into a dedicated Oil Code and Gas Code, the country aims to strengthen transparency and regulatory oversight, thereby attracting new investment across the sector.

“The discoveries we have had and the geological research we have undertaken are all revealing the potential that Gabon holds. The government is committed to implementing a legal framework that allows you to be comfortable in exploring,” stated Nguema.

By separating the existing Hydrocarbons Code, the country is creating a more investment-friendly environment for foreign operators. Duplex Yockot, Director General of Economic, Legal Affairs and Petroleum Data Management, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Gabon, explained that, “The new Oil Code builds on the existing Hydrocarbons Code and will deal with legal aspects associated with the industry. The Gas Code will contain terms that allow us to secure foreign investment in the gas industry.”

These regulatory amendments come as the country implements clear goals to reach 200,000 barrels per day in oil and gas production. Preye Angaye, Executive Director Infrastructure and New Business, Century Group, underscored the value of these objectives. He said, “The goals in the country are very clear and this is something that will encourage any potential investment. Gabon has developed a framework that is functional and supports investments.”

In tandem with the new codes, Gabon is advancing seismic research with the aim of improving the geological understanding of the country’s basins. Michel Mouba, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Gabon, explained that “We have undertaken subsurface studies to understand the basin. When it comes to discoveries that have not been developed yet, today, we are wanting to promote these opportunities. We have data – which is key.”

With a renewed mandate to drive Gabon’s oil and gas industry, Gabon Oil Company (GOC) continues to spearhead upstream developments. The company is advancing both mature field redevelopment as well as frontier exploration campaigns, positioning itself as the national driver of oil and gas production.

“Gabon Oil Company has a goal to enhance production and revenue for the government. We need to look forward and that is through exploration. We have a strong advantage as the national oil company and will assist, partner and drive projects [forward] in Gabon,” stated Emery Lepo, Business Strategy Director, GOC.

State-owned Assala Gabon, an affiliate of Assala Energy, continues to deliver stable oil production from its portfolio of onshore assets. With an emphasis on asset rejuvenation, the company has successfully extended field life through enhanced recovery methods, drilling campaigns, and infrastructure upgrades.

Edgar Mba Ognane, Managing Director, Assala Gabon, highlighted upcoming exploration strategies, “We have an ambitious drilling and workover program. We have two workover rigs operating at our assets and we are mobilizing a second drilling unit to monetize all the resources in the ground. We are finalizing the drilling plans, and N'Gongui – a marginal field – will be producing in Q1, 2026. We will also drill an exploration well in 2025.”

For French oil company, Maurel&Prom, Gabon represents a cornerstone of its upstream portfolio. The company produces approximately 16,000 barrels of oil per day and has invested heavily in modernizing production infrastructure. Recent efforts to optimize recovery rates at key onshore blocks underscore Maurel&Prom’s long-term commitment to Gabon’s hydrocarbon sector.

“Gabon has a huge petroleum potential, so it’s important to develop all of this. Gas will become a very important element in the hydrocarbon mix in Gabon. You also need to include communities in the exploration and production projects. We work closely with Gabonese collaborators, bringing them into projects,” shared Olivier de Langavant, CEO, Maurel&Prom.