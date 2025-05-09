17 leather footwear and accessories manufacturers and tanneries from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Tanzania exhibited at the Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW) 2025 held in Nairobi, Kenya.

As part of the European Union (EU)-funded EU–East African Community (EAC) MARKUP II programme, the International Trade Centre (ITC) facilitated the participation of these leather businesses specializing in footwear and accessories from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan. The delegation also included business support organizations (BSOs) and key institutional partners.

This initiative created new business opportunities and significantly boosted international visibility for East Africa’s leather sector.

On the sidelines, ITC also hosted two high-level panel discussions focusing on the future of East Africa’s Regional Leather Industry and exploring the challenges and opportunities for regional integration.

The African Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) partnered with ITC for the discussion.

The panels brought together industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders to address key challenges facing the sector, including limited value addition, infrastructure deficits, and environmental sustainability.

Jimmy Odhiambo, the current EAC Chair, Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry Kenya in his opening remarks said : “This forum is instrumental in highlighting the vital role that leather associations can play in creating a more creative, inclusive and competitive industry. Associations are the connective tissue of the value-chain. They amplify voices, foster collaboration and create pathways to scale. “

Adrian Njau, Acting Executive Director, East African Business Council also participated in the discussion.

The 2025, edition went beyond EAC countries to include a broader audience from ALLPI member states, making the exchange experience even more enriching and technically robust.