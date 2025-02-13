The African Legacies Institute (ALI) (www.AfricanLegacies.org), a pioneering organization dedicated to preserving, honoring, and promoting the legacies of democratic African Heads of State and Government, achieved a significant milestone during a high-profile visit to Washington, D.C. Leading the delegation was H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who was among a select group of former heads of state invited by the Multicultural Coalition Presidential Inaugural Ball Committee. Accompanying him were ALI officials Rachelle Yayi, Franya Cabral Ruiz, Sheree M. Mitchell, and George Williams II. Representing the Institute with distinction, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn highlighted ALI’s mission to preserve Africa’s democratic legacies, emphasizing the importance of good governance, peaceful transitions of power, and sustainable development to an engaged and supportive audience.

The visit reinforced ALI’s unwavering commitment to celebrating and safeguarding the contributions of Africa’s democratic leaders. As of 2025, 36 living former African Heads of State and Government have successfully overseen democratic transitions. Their enduring legacy, marked by integrity, visionary leadership, and adherence to constitutional principles, serves as an inspiration for future generations and underscores Africa’s commitment to peace, unity, and sustainable democracy.

Key Highlights of the Visit

Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

The delegation attended the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast at the Waldorf Astoria, a bipartisan event established in 1992 that convenes spiritual leaders and global dignitaries from over 50 countries.

Multicultural Coalition U.S. Presidential Inaugural Ball

The ALI delegation received a special invitation from Chairman Pastor Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to President Trump, to attend the prestigious Multicultural Coalition U.S. Presidential Inaugural Ball. The event brought together distinguished figures from politics, entertainment, and advocacy to celebrate leadership and unity.

Historic Televised Interview with Voice of America

The visit featured a historic televised interview of H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn conducted by journalist Peter Clottey of Voice of America (VOA), the largest U.S. international broadcaster, reaching an audience of 35 million viewers. The conversation explored the profound contributions of former African democratic heads of state, particularly in national development, peacebuilding, and democratic governance. H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn shared insightful reflections on leadership and the crucial role former African leaders play in shaping the continent’s future. He underscored the importance of preserving their legacies to inspire and guide future generations.

High-Level Meeting at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP)

The ALI delegation engaged with Dr. Joseph Sany, Vice President of the Africa Center at USIP, to explore potential collaborations on peacebuilding, leadership training, and governance frameworks, leveraging the expertise of former African Heads of State.

Reception at the Hay-Adams Hotel

The delegation attended a private reception hosted by Gunster Strategies Worldwide, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and industry figures. Distinguished guests included Nigel Farage, African Ambassadors to the U.S., U.S. Ambassadors to Europe, and high-level elected officials.

Fireside Chat with Engineering Students at Howard University

H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn led an intimate fireside chat with student leaders from Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture. The discussion reinforced ALI’s commitment to fostering stronger collaborations between Africa and the African Diaspora while encouraging students to support economic development on the continent.

Media Contact:

African Legacies Institute

Email: media@africanlegacies.org

Website: www.AfricanLegacies.org