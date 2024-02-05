The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Moosa Zameer sends a message of condolence to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on the passing away of the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Hage G. Geingob today.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing away of the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Hage G. Geingob today. Let me express my sincere condolences to the people and the Government of Namibia, and to the family of the late President at this time of grief and sorrow.

The late President was a diligent statesman who worked with determination and I am confident that he will be remembered with much affection, for his long and distinguished service towards the progress and prosperity of Namibia.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”