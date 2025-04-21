The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is one of the largest inter-regional annual trade fairs in sub-Saharan Africa. The ZITF provides governments, private sector, development partners, research, academia and the public a multi-international expo platform for trade exchange opportunities in the region. Themed, "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," this 65th blue sapphire edition of ZITF will be held from 21 - 26, April 2025 in Bulawayo.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) leading international efforts to defeat hunger, the Food and Agriculture Organization joins the Government of Zimbabwe, UN Country Team, Team Europe and other development partners in exhibiting and participating at this year’s ZITF.

“This year, FAO will be hosting a series of side events and networking dialogues that complement the main exhibition, offering deeper insights, and discussions surrounding key themes and innovations implemented under the FAO Country Programming Framework 2022 – 2026. These events will go a long way in increasing knowledge and understanding the role of FAO in Zimbabwe,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.”

Through participation at the ZITF, FAO will offer in-depth discussions and interactive sessions that align with the core mandate of FAO in Zimbabwe in alignment with national agrifood systems priorities. The dialogues and networking sessions on various thematic issues framed under FAO’s key programme priorities will enhance stakeholder experience and provide a platform for interaction, learning, and collaboration.

All side events and networking dialogues are structured through expert-led discussions and participatory conversations around project thematic focus areas, challenges, and opportunities. Participants will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences to align FAO programming through expert-led and realistic interventions.

The main objective of these side events is to enhancing FAO visibility while fostering networking and promoting knowledge sharing through presentations of project best practices to strategic key stakeholders, development partners and the public attending the ZITF,” said Tendai Munyokoveri, Assistant FAO Representative – Programmes.

At this international platform, FAO will also join the UN country team in exhibiting under the One UN umbrella with the objective to increase knowledge and understanding of UN Zimbabwe agency contribution to the development of the country and its contribution to fulfilling the SDG targets through implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the Common Agenda for peace, people, planet and prosperity. FAO will exhibit under the PLANET PILLAR which focuses on environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management.

At the 65th edition of the ZITF, Mr. Edward Kallon, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, highlighted the transformative potential of businesses in agricultural development and food systems. He emphasized that food systems encompass crucial public policy decisions influencing dietary habits and the sustainability of local communities.

Mr. Kallon stressed the importance of engaging businesses, youth, and communities in the food security and agriculture sector. He noted this area as vital, available, and opportune sector for growth that are critical for strengthening local food systems, sustaining community nutrition, and offering rewarding employment opportunities to Zimbabwe's vibrant youth population.

Addressing the challenges faced by developing nations, including Zimbabwe, Mr. Kallon said, "A lot is weighed against developing countries' ability to shape food systems. In many cases, the essential financial and value chain systems are absent and must be constructed from the ground up." This highlights the urgent need for cohesive efforts in building resilient food systems that can drive economic growth and lift entire communities out of recurrent hunger and poverty.

As Zimbabwe moves forward, the collaborative efforts of businesses, policymakers, youth, women and local communities will be pivotal in transforming food systems, fostering climate resilience, and achieving sustainable development goals.

At the end of the ZITF, FAO will pull together resources to follow up on commitments and pathways of collaboration based on emerging issues from these dialogues while pushing the FAO development agenda with strategic partners in Zimbabwe.