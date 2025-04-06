In line with the African Union’s mandate to promote peace, security and stability on the continent, the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union held its First virtual Meeting on 5th April 2025. The meeting was convened and chaired by H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and current Chairperson of the African Union.

The Session was dedicated to the consideration of the appointment of a new Mediator for the AU’s engagement in the peace process between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, in the context of the protracted conflict in the eastern part of the DRC.

The Bureau meeting was attended by :

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana

H.E. Prosper Bazombanza, Vice President of the Republic of Burundi

H.E. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Hon. Amb. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission

In his opening remarks, President Lourenço underscored the grave and deteriorating humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, drawing attention to the immense suffering of civilians and its destabilising impact on regional peace. He commended the African Union’s sustained engagement in mediation efforts and highlighted the significant strides made during the joint Summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), particularly the harmonisation of the Nairobi and Luanda processes and the appointment of African facilitators.

President Lourenço informed about his intention to relinquish his role as Mediator due to his expanded responsibilities and commitments as AU Chairperson, while noting the imperative for leadership continuity and momentum in the mediation process.

He proposed the appointment of H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic, to assume the mediation role. President Lourenço further informed the Bureau those preliminary consultations with President Gnassingbé had yielded a positive response, contingent on the formal concurrence of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The proposal was endorsed by the Assembly Bureau Members.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed gratitude and appreciation to President Lourenço for his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing peace in the region. He noted the Secretariat’s acknowledgment of the proposals and affirmed the need for a detailed roadmap to guide the mediation process moving forward.

The Chairperson of the Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf stated that the Commission shall do the needful to follow the procedure to endorse the nomination of the Togolese President by the AU Assembly through the “silence procedure”, in line with the AU relevant legal provisions.

The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government, agreed that H.E. President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé’s nomination will be finalized following a decision by the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government through the silence procedure, as stipulated in the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly.

The Commission will, in due course, circulate the relevant documentation, inclusive of the proposed roadmap and institutional support structures, to facilitate a swift and inclusive endorsement process.

The African Union reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict in eastern DRC and calls on all stakeholders to engage constructively in the spirit of African solidarity and Pan-Africanism.